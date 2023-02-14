Nightlife king and famous Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana have joined in the celebration of the lover's day as he took his wife by surprise during their Valentine's vacation

In a clip shared online, Obi Cubana's wife was seen gushing hard after her hubby surprised her with over 300 roses before stepping out for a dinner date

Cubana, in another clip shared on his page, was seen taking his woman out on Valentine's date while being a complete gentleman, and it was such a view to behold

Famous Nigerian socialite and businessman Obi Cubana have stirred emotions online with clips of himself and his wife celebrating Valentine's day together.

In the trending clip shared online, Obi Cubana and his wife were seen gushing at each other while spending time together away for the lover's day celebration.

Reactions trail the viral clip of Obi Cubana surprising his wife on Valentine's day while on vacation. Photo credit: @obi_cubana/@eby_lush

Source: Instagram

The famous couple also took time to declare their love for each in a charming manner. In one of his captions, Obi Cubana said Eby was the "love of his life, and he celebrates her every day."

Meanwhile, Eby thanked Obi for surprising her with the beautiful roses; she then promised that if she ever got the opportunity to live life over again, she would still pick Cubana as her husband.

See Obi Cubana and his wife, Eby celebrating Valentine's day together:

See how netizens reacted to Obi Cubana's video celebrating Valentine's day with his wife, Eby

@lush_eby:

"My love...my forever."

@auggie_90:

"He always opens the door for her. Every single time."

@worldviews_rl:

"Omo, I don breath in and out like 600 times today."

@mz_dodo:

"It’s ur Security check before letting her out for me."

@jesusbabyfirst:

"Obi Cubana's beautiful Queen ❤️. I am happy that you are very proud of your wife and family. God Almighty bless you more and more."

@ruby_ojiakor:

"Na today dis single hood pain me ohhh."

@realwarripikin:

"Wow this is sooo Beautiful."

@nnenny3:

"This is so sweet . See my Igbo brother blushing, love is sure a beautiful thing. Happy Valentine to you guys."

@iamkcee_nwa:

"I think say ur hubby say no cash to celebrate Val nawa o una just work us now I don go cancel the surprise I wan do for my babe."

Fans react as night life king Obi Cubana earns an honourary doctorate degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous nightlife king Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, recently trended online when he became a doctorate degree holder in Business Administration.

The serial businessman was awarded the doctorate on Saturday, November 26, 2022, by the Enugu state university. The Enugu state governor, Lawrence Ifeanyi Uguwanyi, was present to personally hand over the certificate of honour to the Obi Cubana.

Obinna Iyiegbu owns a series of nightclubs and hotels, Don Pablo and Cubana clubs both in Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, Imo and Enugu state.

Source: Legit.ng