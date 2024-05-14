Amidst the birthday celebrations for Davido's first daughter Imade Adeleke, who recently turned nine, a video of her and her mum, Sophia Momodu, has gone viral

In the trending clip, Imade and Sophia were on Question and Answer show where the young girl shared what she thinks of her mum and things she wishes to change about her

During the QnA session, Imade noted four things she would love to change about her mum and her home rules

A video of Imade Adeleke, the first child of renowned Nigerian singer Davido and her mum, Sophia Momodu, recently trended online.

The viral clip was an interview session with Pulse.ng where the mother and child shared some fun facts about themselves.

A video of Davido's daughter Imade tackling her mum for being too strict trends online. Photo credit: @sophiamomodu

During the question-and-answer session, Imade spoke about her mum and shared things about her that she loves. She also noted things about Sophia Momodu that she would love to change.

"Love you, but you yell" - Imade says

During the show, Imade shared that she loves everything about her mum, including when she yells. But she would love it if she changed and didn't yell at her as much.

Sophia responded to the comment, noting that she doesn't yell. Rather, she's just firm.

This clip emerged online hours after Davido went on social media to celebrate Imade as she turned nine.

The singer noted in his birthday post that he misses Imade and is working on ways to be in her life again.

Watch the QnA session between Imade and Sophia below:

Reactions trail Imade and Sophia's video

Here are some of the questions that trailed Imade and Sophia's QnA video:

@morounranti123:

"If she posts anything next time that her daughter had said or written and you think of countering the fact,I hope you will be able to come back to this video to see for yourself that this girl is one hella brilliant girl that knows how to put her words together."

@tubokebina:

"All of una dey shout Sophia well done now, which of una come dey bash her? Awon werey."

@teeto__olayeni:

"She's so eloquent . Sophie, weldone you are doing a very good job."

@kajotoni_ore:

"Imade You Dey lost Diamond earrings my mama gold wey I lost for my primary 6 graduation, till today I haven’t heard the last of it ( mo ko gold mi fun e, o ko danu…."

@chinenye_okoye_akusoba:

"This is so beautiful to watch. Weldon Sophia ❤️ Imade is MADE."

@angelaeguavoen:

"Wow! IMADE is so brilliant, smart and beautiful."

@stgeorge_ng:

"She’s got super powers! Sleep late, wake up early and still be sharp!"

@rhiannonlex12:

"One of the best mother and daughter relationships ever. Best duo ever. I can't stop smiling while watching."

@specialkilishi_bymara:

"I wish the video was longer, I enjoyed it. So sweet."

@accessories_by_teyz:

"Dear Sophia, you are doing an amazing job raising STAR."

@softnsleek__02:

"Such a brilliant child and people were arguing Imade didn’t write those texts??? Like they haven’t listened to her talk or bant before?"

@layeaside:

"She has been raised well, she speaks so well, and her body language and expression is corresponding with her words."

Davido marks daughter Hailey's birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated his second daughter, Hailey's birthday on social media.

Sharing a picture of the youngster donning a gown and an orchid school bag, the former DMW boss recounted his love and admiration for his little one.

Davido noted the widely known truth that Hailey looked so much like him out of his children when he called her his "twin."

