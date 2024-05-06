Nigerian fast-rising rapper Odumodublvck unknowingly incurred the anger of his friend and senior colleague Davido

This was during the heated episode the Timeless hitmaker had with his arch-rival Wizkid

The Dog Eat Dog singer conversed with the Star Boy executive over the timeline, which possibly triggered the former DMW boss

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has declared where he stands with his friend and junior colleague Odumodublvck.

This came after the rapper had a brief timeline chat with the Unavailable hitmaker’s rival, Wizkid.

During the period when Davido and Wizkid were throwing abusive words at each other on social media, the latter expressed appreciation for the popular Nigerian prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, aka Indaboski.

That was how the Dog Eat Dog singer got entangled in the situation. He reacted to it by delivering Wizkid's message to the man of God, which led to friendly communication on Elon Musk’s X with a couple of retweets from both ends.

While this was going on, Davido and Wizkid were still dragging each other over the timeline.

Odumodublvck praises Davido

Days after that, the 'Blood on The Dance Floor' rapper went on Instagram to do a live video when a troll attacked him for abusing Davido.

In response, the singer stated that he would never bite the fingers that had fed him. According to him, Davido was the first person to put him in a Rolls-Royce, which was a significant moment in his life.

To emphasise his argument, Odumodublvck stated that words cannot express how much Davido has done for him in their short time together.

Davido came across the snippet from Odumodublvck’s Instagram Live and reacted to it, noting that it was war, and he was not willing to change his mind.

v_toria12:

"eyah. davido might hv want to buy him a chain or open studio for him."

kizbrizzy:

"Odumodu just missed generational opportunity because OBO was about to make him the next governor."

dobi9024:

"Davido think say everybody na Chioma wey jim dey buy with money after him cheat."

seyiiolayinka:

"Omoo Davido too dey talk. No be everything e suppose dey respond to."

deevhyne_bush:

"He shouldn’t have oh, who knows? Davido would have probably given him a record label, and maybe long life and prosperity too. It is well."

fenyygirl_25:

"This just shows u the kind of mentality he has! U think say u fit use money buy everything?"

Kizz Daniel fights man over Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, best known as Kizz Daniel, weighed in on his colleague Wizkid's controversial social media rollouts.

Reacting to the social media drama, the Woju breakout star took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to drop his two cents.

One of his concerned followers took the comments to caution him so he wouldn't trespass and attract Wizkid's wrath, and he reacted in an unexpected way.

