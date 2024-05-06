Wizkid's drama with Davido and his 30BG crew wouldn't be ending anytime soon, as Peruzzi recently took a swipe at his senior colleague

Peruzzi, in response to a netizen, stated that Wizkid wouldn't dare refer to him as 'pant washer' in person

The DMW signee's comment has spurred another round of reactions as the netizens pushed for an offline meeting between Wizkid and Peruzzi

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, may have stirred up another drama with music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid, during his drama with Davido, threw shade at Peruzzi, referring to him as a “pant-washer songwriter.”

Source: Instagram

In a recent response to a netizen who found it hard to believe Wizkid called Peruzzi a 'pant washer,' the singer seemingly suggested that the Nigerian Star Boy, wouldn't dare call him that in person.

The netizen wrote:

"Still can’t believe Wizkid actually called Peruzzi a ‘pant washer’. He get am for mind before?"

In a response, Peruzzi said:

"Can He Say It To My Face Tho? Just Answer."

See their exchange below:

Netizens react as Peruzzi brags

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Peruzzi's tweet, read them below:

khalifa_b321:.

"Na this same mouth Dammy krane make years ago, wey Popsy burst him head."

iamkeyzemmanuel:

"You won beat Machala?"

iamsodeeckay:

"Where e wan even see am for face when ur oga sef dey beg to see am."

nd_henry101:

"This one no reach for bouncer matter , two sec teeth done full ground."

bewisewithyourthinking:

3"0bgs get fans pass wizkid fc, but just that wizkid fc are poor wretch pathetic fan base that aren't love by their idol so they love to troll & make noise very well , 30bg fans are too matured."

lost_in_thought02:

"Anything wey sure for you e don sure for you be that."

the_big_draco_17:

"Make he go ask dammy as he take collect for qulox."

chimobex:

"He will say it, you sef no be God."

