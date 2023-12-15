Does Zinoleesky have a wife? A look at his relationships

Zinoleesky is among the bigwig artists in the Nigerian music industry. He is a songwriter, singer, and rapper recognised for songs such as Many Things, Rocky, Call of Duty, and Kilometre. While much is known about his music career, his love life remains a mystery. Does Zinoleesky have a wife?

Zinoleesky is a fast-rising Afro-beat artist. He began his professional career in 2019. Apart from his music, he has been the subject of relationship rumours a few times because he keeps his personal life private. Does Zinoleesky have a wife, and what does his dating history look like?

Full name Oniyide Azeez Nickname Zinoleesky Gender Male Date of birth 21 November 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Boys Secondary School Agege Profession Songwriter, singer, rapper Instagram @zinoleesky X (Twitter) @zinoleesky01

Who is Zinoleesky?

He is a Nigerian singer whose real name is Oniyide Azeez. He was born on 21 November 1995 in Lagos, but his hometown is Ogun State, Nigeria. He is 28 years old as of 2023.

He made his music debut in 2019 with the release of the song Popo. Currently, he is signed with Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley. He has released two albums, Grit & Lust and Chrome, with several songs.

Does Zinoleesky have a wife?

Is Zinoleesky married? The Lonely Fix singer is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. However, he has been romantically involved with one lady since he shot into the limelight.

Who is Zinoleesky’s girlfriend now?

The Nigerian artist has not disclosed details about his love life. Therefore, he is presumably not dating anyone at the moment.

What happened between Zinoleesky and Shubomi?

In October 2021, the Nigerian singer and Shubomi, Naira Marley’s sister, attracted many people’s attention after being rumoured to be dating. Despite the speculations, the two remained mum about their relationship, and neither admitted the existence of romance between them.

However, during an interview on Soundcity Radio 98.5FM in January 2023, the singer revealed his break-up with Shubomi Fashola. Shubomi is a Nigerian Instagram celebrity and model, also famous as singer Naira Marley’s sister.

In the interview, the Nigerian singer said he was single and described the qualities of a woman he would date. He said he dislikes a woman who knows everyone as he would not be comfortable around her.

Who has Zinoleesky dated?

Despite being famous, the Ogun State native singer has kept his personal life as private as possible. He has only been romantically linked with Nigerian Instagram model Shubomi. Since the two parted ways in January, the singer has remained single and has never been linked with anyone.

Fast facts about Zinoleesky

Who is Zinoleesky? He is a , rapper, and songwriter signed with Marlian Music. Where does the Nigerian artist come from? He hails from Ogun State, Nigeria. Who is Zinoleesky’s wife? The Afro-beat singer does not have a spouse. Are Zinoleesky and Shubomi still together? They are no longer together. The singer disclosed their break up in January 2023. Why did Zinoleesky and Shubomi Fashola break up? Even though he revealed their separation, the artist did not say why they called it quits. Is Zinoleesky dating anyone? He is seemingly not dating anyone. Does the singer have children? He does not have any children.

Does Zinoleesky have a wife? The Nigerian singer is not married and has never married. He confirmed his break up with social media model Shubomi in January 2023, and currently, he is seemingly single.

