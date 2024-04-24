Nigerian singer Portable has once again fired shots at his colleague Zinoleesky on social media

In a video making the rounds, the Zazu Zeh crooner slammed Zino for not having a successful song despite being seen riding a Ferrari

Portable went on to give Zinolessky career advice while bashing him and netizens reacted to the video

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable recently tackled Marlian Music star Oniyide Azeez aka Zinoleesky on social media.

Shortly after reports made the rounds that the Marlian star was spotted cruising in a Ferrari, Portable took to his Instagram page to react.

Fans react as Portable shades Zinoleesky. Photos: @portablebaeby, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

In a video posted online, the Tony Montana star mocked Zinoleesky for seemingly splurging millions on the expensive sports car despite not having a hit song. According to Portable, the Marlian Music star is better off selling the car and using the proceeds to promote his music career.

Not stopping there, Portable added that if not for the bad roads where he lives, he could have also bought a Ferrari. He then asked what people like him who have multiple cars should do when people like Zino who have just one car are disturbing the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“He’s driving a Ferrari when he’s not blown, you're supposed to sell the car and use the money for promo. He doesn’t have a hit song and he’s driving a Ferrari. How much is Ferrari? If they had fixed these Sango roads, I would buy it. What haven’t I seen? See someone with one car disturbing the area, what should someone like me with several cars now do? Me that I buy new cars every month? “

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react as Portable shades Zinoleesky

The video of Portable firing shots at Zinoleesky over his Ferrari sparked reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

kapoofficial:

“Portable will drop a song titled “Ferrari” soon …. .”

big__joe.__:

“Weytin Concern You?”

therealpablo57:

“Onijere he get hit song pass your papa.”

omolayo__001:

“But he no follow you talk nah Wetin Dey make you vex.”

_don_fresh_:

“Na who gave you chance to enter industry I blame .”

okanlomo_graphics:

“Zino song hit pass your song no cap Zinodicts gather here.”

iam_otega_baller:

“I too love this man .”

official_mayella:

“Werey ni brotherhood .”

_olamilekan_112:

“The Ferrari way go buy all your cars and studios .”

Real_starr_kha:

“The Ferrari will buy all your cars.”

Sleakyc:

“Bad Guy ”

agbablogger202:

“Na Marlians get enemy pass for this music industry…. Wetin concern this riff raff again .”

Portable begged EFCC

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video to beg EFCC after Bobrisky was convicted of abusing the Naira.

He promised never to spray money again publicly. He also urged his fans and followers to open bank accounts that he would only be able to give money with transfer henceforth.

Source: Legit.ng