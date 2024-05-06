Portable has made a video about the good news he got from the American embassy and he told his fans to rejoice to twitch him

According to him, he was finally granted an American visa as he recalled waking up to the good news about it

He said that it was after he showed interest in going to America that he noticed there were enemies

Controversial street pop singer, Olalomi Habeeb Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable has shared good news with his fans in a video he recently posted.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable's promoter had blamed him for being refused an American visa. He said that the music star spoke Yoruba at the embassy.

In the video, he said he worked up to the good news that he was told to pick up his document at the embassy. When he got there, he saw that he had been given an American visa.

Portable sings about the enemy

In the recording, Zazu, who is into real estate, sang about his victory. He also said that it was after he applied for the visa that he realized that people were wicked.

Singer Portable said that his fans should help him thank God for the good news.

Portable leaves a message for fans

Not done saying his mind, he told his fans to get ready as his money was in America and he was going to collect them.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Portable about his visa. Here are some of the comments below:

@toyinprett:

"And when you get here, you better behave yourself, period."

@dorisworld1:

"But Wetin be the meaning of this iyen oto wey this guy dey shout sef."

@officialdrkk:

"Congrats Portable! "What has been written will surely come to pass", regardless. B'cos God is not a man"

@bienhomestore:

"We are all happy for him."

@officialabisola___:

"Hope say na him and hin wife dem give before he go start to deh drag embassy o."

@iamdejavoo_:

"Make he sha know how he go they behave for there . Guns they legalized for USA o."

@lordrulez_olorunwa:

"Child of Blessings. Child of Grace and Product of Mercy. May you continue to be relevant before God and man."

@adigun_olawunmi_aduni:

"Make he sha no do nonsense for USA those people get Gun.'

@adewoleamb:

"Dem don book show for Dallas, Texas already. O ya Portable!! Let’s go."

@teejay__05:

"@portablebaeby I'm definitely meeting you ."

