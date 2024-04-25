Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has taken steps to remain young and fit going by his recent social media video

In the clip, the movie star was seen undergoing a boxing training with some trainers at a gym

The video sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many ladies drooling over his body

Top Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s body has once again sparked a buzz on social media after he was spotted at a gym.

The much-loved movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself undergoing a boxing training session.

In the clip, Ninalowo, who recently separated from his wife, was shirtless as he rocked a white pair of joggers and a red cap while sweating it out at the gym with his trainers. However, he did not seem to be having it easy.

Taking to the caption of the video, the movie star explained that the trainer wasn’t considering that he was no longer a young man with the routines he was giving him.

He wrote:

“This trainer nor know say i be baba aliyah and not a youngy anymore!”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Ninalowo’s boxing video

The video of Bolanle Ninalowo training for boxing at a gym sparked a range of reactions from his fans with some of them drooling over his body.

Kayodekasum:

“Only one Maka!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

b_happydae4you:

“See body ooo .”

makah_velliiii:

“Egbon mi Shey Olympic dey come ni.. make I go fit am u no worry POPSI ALIYAH✅.”

mrphenomenalhairstylist_:

“❤️❤️ much love self defense very important.”

Bomaakpore:

“Let’s go only 1 MAKA .”

junkart_by_a_patricia:

“Okay, I see you . STAY FOCUS. You're doing well, my dear.”

doctore27:

“Are you going to face Francis Ngannou soon .”

Abiola.14:

“Daddy Aliyah dey inform .”

themanfromuncleishere:

“Here comes the online coaches as usual that have never stepped in the ring or cage lol. @iceboxbodyrox Solid gym, solid people. You’re in safe hands Maka .”

madt_nubian:

“I been think say Maka wan fight Usman. The guy name for turn to Amaka after the beating we in for collect.”

the_real_kingtobby:

“No be by big chest o .”

ajomale.adebayo:

“See me tripping for a fellow man like me .”

rossyroyal__1:

“No go try portable oo .”

Video of Bolanle Ninalowo admitting to cheating on wife resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Ninalowo disclosed that he had separated from his wife of many years, an old video of him admitting to cheating on her resurfaced online.

According to the actor, his infidelity affected his marriage. He said he had to make amends after realising that he had lost control over his wife.

The actor said this on an old edition of Chude Jideonwo's visual podcast. He noted that his wife eventually started to perceive him as an outsider in their home.

