Adekunle Gold and his daughter Deja were seen in a clip having a short conversation in Yoruba and English

The two were watching a Yoruba movie and he was teaching her how to pronounce the film's tittle in Yoruba

Deja tried to pronounce the title but her lovely English accent was heard as she said it and fans had to hush over her

Adekunle Gold and his daughter have continued to warm hearts any time they have a conversation and it surfaced online.

In the clip which was sighted by Legit.ng, the singer was seen teaching his daughter how to speak and pronounce Yoruba words. Deja was watching a Yoruba movie and her father asked her for the title of the film.

Adekunle Gold and daughter speaks Yoruba. Photo credit @adekunlegold/@smplysimi

The singer pronounced the movie's title for her and asked her to repeat it.

Deja calls her father in Yoruba

In the sweet clip, Deja was heard calling her father "Baba mi" which means "My father" and he also responded in Yoruba as he laughed at her.

When Deja was trying to pronounce the film's title, she used her lovely "oyinbo" accent to call it. Her father had to correct her two times.

This is not the first time Deja and Adekunle Gold would be speaking in Yoruba. She once taught her how to say "My father" in Yoruba.

The bond between the two has been an enviable one. Deja was seen comforting her father after he cried about selling out his show.

Below is the clip:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Adekunle Gold. Here are some of the comments below:

@onealstitches:

"Can't wait to marry and give birth... So sweet."

@iswiweleizzy:

"Deja is such a smart kid."

@wavebwoy_online:

"Little girl is so smart, I've never watched a clip of her's that I don't like ."

@folo_pet:

"Àdéhùn ìfẹ́...interesting movie."

@_unusual_bhusayour:

"Afi adieu ife nor."

@xx_xxys_:

"Simi don born Siri."

@ritaalex70:

"Very smart."

@vintage_00723:

"I hear Aubameyang."

@___oluwashemilore30:

"So sweet. The Adekunl’s is one of my best celebrity couples ever."

@kunmi_para

"Nah Watin dey pain samklef ."

Adekunle Gold and daughter warm hearts

Legit.ng had reported that the picture of Adekunle Gold and his daughter as she clocked three years surfaced on social media,

Fans thought that Deja looked so much like Simi before she turned three.

As her birthday picture surfaced online, more people argued that she was beginning to look like both Simi and her husband.

