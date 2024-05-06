The Rivers state house of assembly has again overridden Governor Siminalayi Fubara's assent for the third time in the last three months.

The lawmakers had ruled against the governor to enact the Rivers state house of assembly (RSHA) service commission law.

Rivers assembly threatens Governor Fubara again Photo Credit: Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

In April, the assembly took the same measure to pass the local government amendment bill into law even as Governor Fubara refused to give his assent.

On Monday, May 6, the house again passed the Rivers State Public Procurement (Amendment)Bill, 2024, into law and threatened to take strong measures against the governor should he continue to flout the law in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The lawmakers said that their decision was informed by Section 100 (5) of the 1999 constitution. They said they voted, and two-thirds of the majority voted for the law.

On March 26, 2024, the lawmakers passed the law and transmitted it to Fubara for assent, but the governor declined.

The speaker of the house, Martin Amaewhule, said the law was to secure taxpayers' money so that it was not spent on frivolities and contracts were not twisted.

Amaewhule lamented that there were situations in which due processes were not followed and contracts were awarded without legal backing. He alleged that the state was being governed in a “dictatorial panache”.

Source: Legit.ng