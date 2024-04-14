Omawumi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian singer, gladdened the hearts of many following her impressive move at their son’s birthday

Recall that the ex-Marlian signee’s only heir, Liam Aloba, had a bash as he clocked one year old on April 12, 2024

During the boisterous event, Wumi held down the crowd with her awe-inspiring performance of her late husband’s songs

Omawumi Aloba, wife of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, sent shivers down the spines of many following their son Liam’s birthday celebration.

Legit.ng reported that the deceased only heir, Liam Aloba, clocked one year on April 12, 2024.

Mohbad’s wife performs late husband's songs son's 1st birthday party. Credit: @iammohad

It was a burst of excitement as friends and friends came together to celebrate the little boy’s special day.

A video from the memorable occasion recently surfaced online. It showed the ex-Marlian Signee's widow miming her husband’s song ‘Peace’ on a microphone as the DJ blasted the music loudly.

The guests present at the closed-in celebration were blown away by the profound moment ignited by Wumi as they sang and danced along.

Reactions trail Mohbad’s wife video

enimoney322:

"Any mohbad fan here ?"

tammycorner__:

"She deserves all the happiness in this world ."

adeagboyetundee:

"DNA people 123 oya start crying. wunmi love you."

temitope.oguntolu:

"Bad days are gone omowunmi,may the rest of your life be the best forever."

zaha100:

"abeg u are happy now pls don't come online and cry tomorrow pls."

miss_natural1:

"@the end of the day…she’s just a young girl that life happened to… nothing more."

sugarcoateddee:

"Those that can’t even mourn their loved ones for 1month w’d start crying under ds post now Ashiere ni yin."

nikkie_shugar:

"See me having goosebumps here watching this."

Mohbad’s wife's appearance at Liam’s 1st birthday raises concerns

The Late Nigerian singer’s son, Liam, finally celebrated his first birthday on April 12, 2024, to the joy of fans.

A small party was organised to make the day a special one for the celebrant with family members and well-wishers gathering to celebrate with him.

A series of photos and videos from Liam’s birthday party made the rounds online, and the celebrant’s mother, uncle, and grandmother were spotted at the event.

