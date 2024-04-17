Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has finally broken his silence on social media after being dragged by his colleague, Angela Okorie

Angela had made it a point to slam Zubby after he failed to mourn the demise of his colleague Jnr Pope Odonwodo

After being dragged incessantly, Zubby finally reacted to Angela’s claims with a cryptic post and netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actor Zubby Michael appears to have fired back at his colleague, Angela Okorie, on social media.

The drama between the two Nollywood stars started after Zubby did not make a post to acknowledge actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope’s death and Angela Okorie dragged him for it.

Fans react as Zubby Michael throws shade. Photos: @zubbymichael, @angelaokorie, @jnrpope

Angela made a series of claims about Zubby including how he was the best man at the late Jnr Pope’s wedding.

Zubby Michael throws shade at Angela

Following Angela’s claims about him, Zubby Michael took to his Instagram stories to share a post about not arguing with idiots.

It was said that doing so would only drag him to their level. See a screenshot of the cryptic post below:

Reactions as Zubby reportedly replies Angela Okorie

Zubby Michael’s post after days of being dragged by Angela was met with interesting comments from netizens. Read what they had to say about it below:

Lezdazfood:

“Angy baby over to you…”

Cynthia_kelz:

“Story! Angie baby, speak up.”

mikky_wheelz:

“HIM TAG ANGELA, HOW DID YOU CONCLUDE THE POST IS FOR HER?”

markoluchi43:

“Good reply ❤️.”

best_wears05:

“I love the fact that he didn't reply .”

nkemdilim06:

“I wish people knows what dis two are dragging Asabanollywood.”

Kweenn_xo:

“I love the fact he didn’t respond to her make she dey mad dey go alone imagine going back and forth with a lady as a man , I respect zubby for that na man you be.”

Realtruthlover:

“Nice reply.”

ezzy_hair_and_wears:

“ this one enter.”

itssharonzy:

“Heavy reply aswear.”

chicavenue.official:

“Zuby is usually not quiet when someone drags him like angela did. He’s been involved in a number of social media spats where he’s been spoken about and he would drag the person to the ends of the earth. So this is not him being the bigger person. Perhaps the accusation may not be entirely wrong.”

Faithy__p__:

“ It’s better he keeps quiet because she definitely knows a lot about him and she’s someone who won’t hesitate to spill all.”

udochukwu_h:

“Which level zubby? Your present lifestyles and enjoyment is Angela okories past, calm down that girl get level pass you zubby.”

E-Money shares plans for Jnr Pope's sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money broke his silence on the death of his friend Jnr Pope.

Exactly a week after the tragedy, E-Money took to his official Instagram page to share an emotional video showing some of the fun times he spent with the late Jnr Pope.

The touching clip captured moments E-Money and KCee mingled with Jnr Pope’s wife and sons. Not stopping there, the businessman took to the caption of the post to explain what he would do for the late actor's sons.

