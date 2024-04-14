Ace Nigerian actress Angela Okorie blasted Zubby Michael for failing to publicly mourn their late colleague, Junior Pope Odonwodo

Legit.ng previously reported that netizens swamped Zubby's Instagram page, chastising him for not showing last respect to his former buddy

In response to the outrage, Angela boldly came forward to point out reasons Zuby was shying away from what was expected of him

Popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie came for her colleague Zubby Micheal after he was queried about not publicly mourning their late colleague Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Legit.ng broke the news that netizens swamped Zubby's Instagram page, criticising him for not showing last respect to the actor who lost his life to a tragic marine accident.

Angela Okorie speaks on the relationship between late Junior Pope and Zubby Michael. Credit: @zubbymichael, @angelaokorie, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Zubby and Pope have been said to be old-time besties in the Nollywood industry.

Angela responded to the agitation stirred by Zubby's recent post, where he was spotted having a peaceful time in a restaurant.

The screen goddess stated that Zubby would never put up a mourning message because he understands what he is running from. She claimed that everyone in Nollywood knows about his relationship with Junior Pope.

She went on to say that Zubby is fighting everyone in the industry, including the late Junior Pope, to become Nollywood's number-one star. Meanwhile, Junior Pope was his senior.

"Dem no born am well to post Junior Pope, he knows why he is running. Nollywood knows his story with Junior Pope.

"Niggaa he fighting everyone cos he wanna be number 1 in Nollywood. Mind you, Junior Pope na Zubby Oga".

See her statement below:

Nigerians react as Angela Okorie drags Zubby Micheal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dafehanny:

"I love how she tag him with her full chest."

thealfredoyin__:

:Even though! He won’t have wish him “DEAD."

shun_vest:

"But it’s better not to pretend like zubby micheal than post with fakeness. Me, I like people like him o. Maintain your energy all through. Don’t pretend."

danhausawa.dh:

"She’s literally trying to bring those prophecies about her to past lol. If Nollywood is as dark as it’s painted then you’d better not be scooping with the enemy with a short spoon."

genykingsley:

"I knew something was off between the two friends but I don’t think it would lead to harming JP . Friends fall out too."

lamosivibes:

"And Zubby Micheal was Junior pope best man on his wedding day o. To think he took his style and inspiration from Junior pope I wonder what might have happened . Maybe his fame went into his head."

Angela Okorie accuses Zubby Michael and others in Nollywood

The fearless actress in a previous report, shook up social media with allegations levelled at her colleague Zubby Michael.

A recent Instagram live video by the Nollywood starlet saw her unleash a deluge of complaints directed squarely at her industry colleagues.

She started by naming names, and Zubby Michael was first on the list. The vibrant actor was accused of using his status and fortune to oppress and abuse those below him.

