Nigerian celebrity chef and former Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s claims of her being a fraud

Recall that the controversial online critic had claimed Hilda collected money from numerous people for an online class that never held

In a new development, Hilda took to her Instagram account to share proof while shutting down VDM’s claims

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has now broken her silence amid controversial critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan’s fraud accusations.

Recall that VDM had accused the former Guinness World Record holder of collecting N35k each from people for an online cooking class and not fulfilling her end of the bargain. According to him, what she did was obtaining under false pretence.

Hilda Baci replies VeryDarkMan

Shortly after VeryDarkMan called out the celebrity chef online, Hilda Baci took to her own official Instagram page to address the claims.

The socialite reacted to the fraud accusation with a few words. She shared a screen recording of the cooking class that was held on Telegram that hosted thousands of students.

The ex-GWR holder then took to the caption to write:

“5880 active students, 156 recipes already posted, comprehensive editing class done, Plating class done, Official assignment given. LOL”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Hilda Baci replies VDM

Hilda Baci’s social media move after VeryDarkMan accused her of obtaining under false pretences triggered a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them trooped to her comment section to share their thoughts.

Read some of them below:

irmelins_soup_and_more:

“Dear Hilda, I paid for the class but was couldn't gain access. I reached out a couple of times but got no attention. Can I know my faith please?”

Fikun_spices:

“A proud student of the home to pro cooking class❤️.”

qween_teekay:

“I am a student of this class.”

Jasimania:

“No hildabacci slander will be tolerated.”

Blac_diamondlil:

“I dey the class.... no mind them hilda ❤️.”

mrtrilllife:

“There’s probably just been some miscommunication somewhere. There’s no way she would intentionally leave people out of this.”

fatokiharjorke:

“Receipt wey choke..this black thing should rest!!”

Vicky_henshaw:

“Don’t mind that black mango!!…. Tryna drag our Hilda down,but Akwa Abasi Ibom pass am✌️.”

__amyskitchen:

“This Vdm guy is not worth it .”

sterphani__:

“I was wondering where he got his information from .”

Demicarefoundation:

“Hello @hildabaci do attend to those who complained of not being attended to . There are several comments of peoples complaints on your posts and this shouldn’t be overlooked and your act to justify this lapses is not fair on those affected. Please kindly get a team to verify their receipts of payment , apologise to them if they are genuine complaints and do the needful . It is the right thing to do . God bless you.”

Portable Zazu blasts VDM

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that singer Portable Zazu voiced his displeasure at VDM's online activities.

Portable, who leaked his private chat with VDM, described the influencer as a blabbermouth.

The Zeh Nation boss warned the activist not to involve him in Cubana Chiefpriest's drama with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

