Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has continued to drag her colleague, Zubby Michael, following Jnr Pope’s death

Shortly after Nigerians slammed Zubby for not mourning the late Jnr Pope online, Angela spilled some messy details about their relationship

It was claimed that Zubby Michael was Jnr Pope’s best man on his wedding day among other things and netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie is not letting up on dragging her colleague, Zubby Michael on social media following his apparent lack of interest in actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope's death.

Recall that Jnr Pope died on April 10, 2024, alongside others after their boat drowned while returning from a movie location.

Netizens react as Angela Okorie continues dragging Zubby Michael. Photos: @realangelaokorie, @zubbymichael, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Jnr Pope’s death led to Angela heavily slamming Zubby Michael and in a new development, she has spilled more messy details on why the actor did not mourn his late colleague.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page, the mother of one claimed that Zubby Michael was Jnr Pope’s best man on his wedding day. She went on to accuse him of being a very envious person.

According to Angela, Zubby is a very wicked man and is nobody’s friend. She went on to mention how the actor claims to be number one despite her booking fee being 10 times more than his own.

In a subsequent post, Angela Okorie claimed that Jnr Pope was a peaceful man and that it led to people stepping on his toes. She went on to add that there was no love in their movie-making industry while noting that people had tried to poison her several times even before she got shot.

See screenshots of her viral posts below:

Netizens react to Angela’s post

Angela Okorie’s post on Zubby Michael and Jnr Pope triggered a series of reactions. Read some of them below:

peace_nduka3:

“And u think most people that really posted him, love him?”

gracejunkie_:

“It's how she ended up making it about herself .”

Sphinxs_world:

“Make person explain wetin she write abeg.”

Gif7705:

“Madam you succeeded in saying absolutely nothing. The matter commot from JP, to your colleagues being jealous of you, n so on. If you have a problem with zubby take it up with him n stop using the late JP as a font.”

rejoice.johnson.12:

“Normally dis Angela looks troublesome. Na everybody she de quarrel for d industry. Zubby is not a clout chaser right from time. Zubby is a low key man, allow people to mourn d way they want, zubby no de follow una de do fake love ooo. Make una no use zubby chase clout ooo. Even dat zubby self we need to check if his alright bcos dude is going through alot.”

cheta_chukwu1:

“Na you get issue with zubby, no be zubby kpai him nau.”

Theprincess_adaeze_:

“She’s saying a lot of things but said absolutely nothing.”

everythingfashion03:

“It's so sad people won't see fact in what she saying ,she knows what she's saying.”

Amaka_benny:

“She's always looking for who to fight... try dey rest.”

Callme_nornor__money:

“If you want drag person use better English abeg! No dey stress readers! Na this person pastor Paul suppose embarrass cos what in the name of English is this?”

Diamond.nancy:

“Wetin come be your problem madam na zubby push am inside the water ??”

omaeze155:

“But friends fall out that doesn't mean they ha8e each other or don't u think it would have been zuby or anyone? If u have an issue with someone, speak up and don't wait wen there is tragedy to win or make a point. Ur booking fee is bigger than his so? Wot stopped u from heping pope with all that money. Pls let's stop dragging people daily all cos of I don't hide my mouth and let karma do its job!”

Source: Legit.ng