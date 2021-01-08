Meet Abigail Shapiro: what is known about Ben Shapiro's sister?

Abigail Shapiro is an American opera singer, YouTube personality, fashion enthusiast, and makeup artist. Many know her for being Ben Shapiro's sister — a high-profile American columnist, author, and political commentator. Abigail often gets attacked online for supporting her brother's controversial views.

Abigail looks good with long brown hair. Photo: @classicallyabby, @ClassicallyAbby (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American opera singer does marvelous performances with her high-pitched vocals. Apart from her excellence in music, Abigail is commended for creating a YouTube channel and podcast dedicated to encouraging women who reject the modern narrative of womanhood and embrace traditional femininity.

Profile summary

Full name Abigail Roth Shapiro Gender Female Nickname Classically Abby Date of birth November 10, 1994 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Residence Virginia, USA Age 28 years (as of October 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Father David Shapiro Mother Mrs. Shapiro Siblings Ben Shapiro (brother) Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 54 kg (approx.) Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Jacob Roth Wedding date May 2018 Children 1 (as of October 2023) Alma mater Community Montessori School Qualification Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance Alma mater Manhattan School of Music Qualification Master's degree in music Career Opera singer, Youtuber, and influencer Net worth $400K (approx.)

What is Classically Abby’s real name?‌

Classically Abby is the name Ben Shapiro's sister, Abigail Roth Shapiro, uses on her social media accounts, YouTube channel, and podcast.

Does Ben Shapiro have siblings?

American columnist Benjamin Aaron Shapiro only has one sibling, Abigail Shapiro. Ben is the co-founder and editor emeritus for The Daily Wire. He also writes columns for Newsweek, Creators Syndicate, and Ami Magazine.

How old is Classically Abby?

Abby Shapiro's age is 28 years as of October 2023. She was born on November 10, 1994, in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Who are Abigail Shapiro's parents?

Her parents worked in Hollywood. Abby Shapiro's mum, Mrs. Shapiro, was an executive at a TV company, while her dad, David Shapiro, was a composer.

What is Abigail Shapiro's educational background?

Ben Shapiro's sister has three degrees in operatic performance. She attended Community Montessori School and later studied for a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music – USC. Abby later graduated with a Masters degree from the Manhattan School of Music.

Abigail wearing a red sweater and a white sleeveless sweater dress. Photo: @classicallyabby (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Abby Shapiro do for a living?

Political commentator Ben Shapiro's sister is an opera singer, YouTuber, podcaster, and social media influencer.

Abigail gained popularity through her melodic opera performances. She even got a full-tuition award for academics and music. Below are some vocal performances Ben Shapiro's sister has been featured in:

Performances

USC Thornton Opera Productions

Chamber Opera of USC

MSM's Opera Theatre

Summer programs

Manhattan Summer Voice Festival

International Vocal Arts Institute

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

Opera Maine

Prestigious Aspen Music Festival

Opera appearances

Thisbe (Isouard's Cendrillon)

Vitellia (La Clemenza di Tito)

Monica (The Medium)

Madame de Tourvel (The Dangerous Liaisons)

The Rooster/Vixen Cover (The Cunning Little Vixen)

Dido (Dido and Aeneas)

Ottavia (L'incoronazione di Poppea)

Lucy (The Telephone)

Second Spirit (Die Zauberflote)

Mrs Gobineau (The Medium)

Abigail hugs her husband. Photo: @classicallyabby (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides her melodic voice, many praise Abby for using her YouTube channel, Classically Abby, as a platform for traditional women to talk about their lives from a classic perspective.

They discuss how to care about their appearance, demeanor, and character rather than glorifying their "mess" and how to embrace womanhood in the modern era.

On top of this, the Classically Abby podcast encourages women to love being married, motherhood, homemaking, and rediscovering womanhood and femininity in today's day and age.

While she explicitly distances herself from the label of "tradwife" through her motto, "Let's Be Classic," Abby's self-proclaimed opposition to modern feminism indisputably puts her alongside other tradwives.

The self-taught makeup artist draws fashion and beauty inspirations from Audrey Hepburn and other notable figures in the industry. As a conservative influencer, Abigail often gets trolled for sharing similar political and social issues views as Ben Shapiro's. Because of this, she has developed a thick skin from vicious attacks for defending her brother's sentiments.

Abigail Shapiro's controversies

The YouTuber has always been a target for those who dislike her brother and his views, but she still stands behind her family's values. Here are some instances where people felt she was as controversial as her brother:

In 2020, people linked fake Tweets implying Ben was criticizing the LGBTQ movement to Abigail. She was dragged into the issue because of a terrible analogy.

She supported Ben Shapiro's misogynistic Tweets about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP song.

song. She criticized Taylor Swift in March 2020 for becoming a social justice warrior (SJW).

Are Abigail Shapiro and Milly Shapiro related?

The two are not related by blood and have no close relationship. Abigail "Abi" Monterey (born June 20, 2000) is the sister of American actress/singer Milly Shapiro (born on July 16, 2002). Meanwhile, opera singer/YouTuber Abigail Roth Shapiro is the sister of American political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Many mistake Abigail Roth Shapiro (alias Classically Abi) for Milly Shapiro's sister, American actress Abigail "Abi" Monterey (alias Abigail Shapiro). For this reason, some even get their careers wrong.

Who is Abigail Shapiro's husband?

She married her high school sweetheart, Jacob Roth, in 2018 after dating for five years. They live with their son in Virginia, USA, and expect their second child this year. The excited Abigail has been posting her pregnancy pictures on Instagram.

Abigail and her husband, Jacob Roth, smile at the camera. Photo: @classicallyabby, @ClassicallyAbby (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Abigail Shapiro's net worth?

Abigail Shapiro's net worth is estimated to be $400K. The opera singer makes most of her money from YouTube, brand endorsements, and performing in TV shows and musical shows.

Is Classically Abby an Orthodox?

Abby was raised in Modern Orthodox Judaism and identifies as "Orthodox aspiring." She is open about Judaism not being a religion that seeks converts. Like her brother Ben Shapiro, Abby's Jewish heritage and faith inspire her to be a Jewish spokesperson through her YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Abby Shapiro's Twitter (X) handle has been going viral because of her opinion regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. She :

If you've posted about being pro-Israel and anti-Hamas, showed sympathy for the hundreds of kidnapped including babies, children, women, and elderly, expressed horror at the murder of innocents - and you've gotten hate in the comments? That should tell you something about the other side of this discussion.

Her brother also shared his sentiments about the war on the same day. While responding to English journalist of October 6, 2023:

If you feel no sympathy for innocent Israelis murdered or kidnapped by Hamas terrorists last weekend, you have no humanity. If you feel no sympathy for innocent Palestinians killed in Israel's revenge attacks on Gaza, you have no humanity. Be human.

Political commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted:

We ought to have sympathy for both. And we ought to recognize that both are dead because of Hamas.

Social media presence

Facts about Abby Shapiro

Abby is a prominent figure in classical music and conservative commentary.

She is an advocate of traditional female values and femininity.

Premium subscribers of her newsletter access a women's book club, weekly articles, and personal coaching sessions.

Abigail Shapiro uses her experience as a wife, mother, fashion enthusiast, and self-taught makeup artist to create feminine content with a classic twist. As a result, the content Ben Shapiro's sister share on her YouTube and podcast platforms have developed a safe online community for traditional women to share their views about life.

Legit.ng shared the biography of Naeto C — a famous Nigerian Afrobeat artist and producer. He fell in love with poetry and music from childhood.

Naeto C planned to dedicate himself to medicine but shifted his focus to music after graduating from medical school. Learn about his family and kids from the article.

Source: Legit.ng