Controversial Nigerian reality TV star Phyna recently sparked reactions after she posted some comments online about the renowned soft drink brand Pepsi

Phyna had called out Pepsi in a post which she deleted minutes afterwards, accusing them of supplying her expired soft drinks

Moments later, Phyna shared another post on her page apologising to the soft drink company for calling them out online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has sparked emotions online after a post of her calling out international soft drink company Pepsi went viral.

The controversial reality TV star had taken her Twitter handle to slam Pepsi for supplying her with expired soft drinks.

Recall that Phyna recently went online to call out BBNaija organisers and their sponsors (including Pepsi) for not giving her all the prize money and gifts she won when she emerged as the winner of BBN season 7.

Some of the gifts recently sent to Phyna for the season 7 lapses seem to be expired products.

Phyna apologies for calling out Pepsi

Minutes after slamming Pepsi for sending her expired products, the reality TV star deleted her post and apologised for not first reaching out before going public.

Read Phyna's apology below:

"For the post earlier it was a honest mistake from our end. As we couldn’t comprehend the taste, we had to look into the expiring date. Apologies!"

See Phyna's deleted post and her apology here:

Nigerians react as Phyna's calls out Pepsi

Here are some of the comments that trailed Phyna's post for slamming Pepsi:

@ray_okon:

"Ur first action is to post on social media rather than call the brands attention? God smh!"

@dee_sangonuga:

"This is what happens when you have the victim mentality. You think everyone is out to get you."

@eddiemadaki:

"Can they just shelve the show for 2-3 years so our brain cells can restore itself. ? Cos SOME of the alumni’s from this platform really give Nigerians as a whole a bad rap. Don’t get me started on the podcasts and shallow hot takes."

@b3rants_:

"Multi choice will use pepsi to deal with her. She should get a good management and carry her twitter account off her phone. Open another one. She need’s help asap. But cho cho cho no go gree her."

@gigi_sapphire:

"This lady sha… Easy does it. Just breathe before you tweet."

@thegreenceoo:

"If we say this particular winner get problem now. Why is this particular one so messy ? Doesn’t speak well for the general brand."

@darela2020:

"Best before 20-09-24, this girl talk too much, chochocho."

@kim55256:

"When you’ve addiction for attention it is more than your level of reasoning...Rushing to post something should be regarded as a mental illness."

@ijayy_x:

"This babe is quite troublesome I observed her lately."

@MBANZAPAULA:

"Because you always want to be seen for calling out people, you are prone to speaking before thinking and thats why you will make such mistakes and in the future they would cost you more than what you have fought for. You ought to take a break and think!"

Phyna says she is depressed over Multichoice's debt

The Reality TV star dosclosed via her Instagram Live, how she became depressed following the reunion because Multichoice made things difficult for her.

She stated that she was not given her money or rewards to which she was due.

Phyna made it clear that she wanted her BTC, valued at more than N90 million, and the two-person trip, which she was suppose to embark on via Travelbeta.

