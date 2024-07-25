Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has been on the end of some attacks, insults and bashing on X from fans of his senior colleague, Davido

Buju BNXN's upcoming concert in Canada was the cause of the bashing, as 30BGs mocked the singer for not being able to fill up a 2,000-capacity arena

30BGs mocked the singer for not having up to 500 people who bought tickets for the concert; many have advised Buju to cancel the show

Nigerian singer Daniel Etiese Benson, aka Buju BNXN, has received severe criticism from Davido's fans after reports that his upcoming concert in Toronto, Canada, is set to be a flop.

According to comments on X (formerly Twitter), Buju BNXN could not sell out a 2,700-capacity arena in Toronto.

Singer Buju BNXN fights back after Davido's crew and fanbase taunted him over his lacklustre concert in Toronto. Photo credit: @toyourears/@davido

Source: Instagram

Some 30BGs have asked Buju BNXN to cancel the upcoming concert and re-strategize. These comments seemed to have gotten under the singer's skin, and he fired back, gunning for the leader of the 30BG movement.

"30Bingos, levels don change" - Buju BNXN

The singer has been locked in a war of wits, and he doesn't seem willing to back down anytime soon. He tweeted that he hates bullies and is willing to fight the trolls with every fibre of his being.

Buju noted in one of his tweets that he is just as petty as many 30BG trolls, but he has levelled up and doesn't need to get in the mud with them.

However, he noted that if 30BGS could give him £10k, he would cancel the show. This was a dare, though.

This isn't the first time Buju has fought 30BGs online, and he has also slammed the movement's leader, Davido, multiple times in the past.

See the Buju's tweets as he exchanged banters with 30BGs:

Netizens react to Buju BNXN's fight with 30BGs

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the exchanges:

@jhust_ad:

"If to say mayorkun dea serious for music this mumu for no fit talk."

@peddy_lino2x:

"Any body way one trend nah davido name them they use werey people, without davido them know fit trend nah David they give them life normally."

@nyinyechi0:

"Rest!!The way you’re disrespecting David is the way upcomings will disrespect you. The boy or girl way go drag you still they breastfeed."

@kunmi_para:

"Does this guyyyy even have a solo hit?"

@adefrosh_14:

"Nah wetin see finish dey cause be that.. I trust my big wizzy shaa.. peace of mind wan wound am."

@sclusiveluxury:

"This guy nd pride lol."

@official_mr_nice_0:

"Buju u seff no get levels o forget social media David na ur Oracle for this game."

@big.rex.001:

"Omo Wizkid don introduce faruq to Buju."

@ebube_onumonu:

"But make we no lie no body for 30BG except Davido way fit compete with Buju."

"Burna is Nigeria's greatest artist" - Buju BNXN

The Afro-pop singer analysed his ex-music boss Burna Boy and stated what sets him apart from the rest.

This was made known in a recent radio interview with 3FM (Ghana). Speaking further, he noted that the three artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, were superior to their colleagues because of their distinctive personas, which they have successfully managed outside of music.

Source: Legit.ng