Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Otabor, best known as Phyna, is not done venting her issues with the show's organisers, Multichoice.

Taking to Instagram Live, the 'Level Up' winner claimed that she became depressed following the reunion because they began making things tough for her. She stated that she was not given 'her' money or rewards to which she was due.

Phyna begs multichoice to pay the N90m BTC they are owning her. Credit: @unusualphyna

Phyna made it clear that she wants her BTC, valued at more than N90 million, and the two-person trip, which she can't wait to embark on.

However, she mentioned that her BTC wallet was taken and doesn't explain why she hasn't received the token yet.

"After reunion, I was depressed; they started making life difficult, they didn't give me my BBN money.

All I really want is my BTC. It's worth over N90m. I can't leave it. Also, the trip for 2 is very important".

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

@memeplug001:

"Why Big brother no wan pay her nah? E no make sense at all."

@Olaniy3Kingsley:

"I hate Phyna but make big brother pay her what she won."

@Chimaizuobi:

"It isn’t fair, promising someone on TV and not fulfilling it. There should be like a market control or agency controlling these big brands."

@Spiddyguobadia:

"Nigerians can be very funny at times, If you don’t talk they would say why didn’t you speak out and if you do speak out they would say you talk too much."

@boisongod:

"Na like this white money sef shout that time but I think this one parent have been want to fight for her one time wey she dey cho cho cho say everywhere good for am nau. She should be given whatever she is being owed and that’s it."

@PrudentialPrudo:

"Just give her what belongs to her period...because if you don't, I don't think this upcoming show people are going to be happy watching it."

Phyna presented N50m by BBNaija

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2022, Phyna was presented a N50m cheque by BBNaija organisers Multichoice for winning the season 7 edition of the reality show.

The reality TV star was treated like royalty in the presence of her other colleagues as she received some of the prizes promised to her.

Videos and pictures from the event left her fans gushing.

Source: Legit.ng