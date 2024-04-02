Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Phyna, in a recent post shared on her social media page, has called out international brand Multichoice

In her post, Phyna trolled Multichoice over their recent announcement about the start of their 2024 BBNaija show

The former BBNaija winner revealed in her post that she's yet to get all of the prizes and money promised to her for winning the show in 2022

Outspoken reality TV star Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has sparked massive reactions online with a post she recently shared on her X handle.

In the viral post, Phyna called out Multichoice, the organisers of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

She subtly criticised Multichoice's recent announcement that the audition for season nine of BBNaija is set to kick off soon.

Phyna, in her post, noted that she's yet to get all of the prizes and money promised to her for winning season seven of the show.

Phyna calls out Multichoice

The reality TV star slammed the organisers of BBNaija but did it with a bit of caution. She noted that she doesn't want to be tagged as ungrateful and as someone who bit the hand that fed her.

She ended her tweet by saying she would mind her business and hope for the best.

Here's an excerpt of Phyna's comment:

"New show? When winner of season 7 nor see all her prizes and money."

See Phyna's full post below:

Reactions as Phyna calls Multichoice out

Here are some of the comments that trailed Phyna's:

@uwemekarika:

"But she de make 5m in one day? Does she still need d money."

@lizzzyyys:

"But 2weeks ago ilebaye boldly said her 120m still Dey her bank account she never touch am naw."

@pearlliehart:

"Was this public call-out truly necessary? There are proper channels for this, in my opinion. BBNaija is such a huge establishment. No way this can’t/won’t be sorted out. There’s always the legal way of dealing with this if it comes to that."

@jummytd:

"But if dem no see their money.. Why mercy n white money go back n mercy wanted to win for d second time so bad?"

@hardey_nike_111:

"It is well with Nigeria everyone is a user oooo just make sure whoever is using you is useful to you."

@dr_nancyamanda:

"I heard Nonsmiraj and her friends are already picked."

@msverachidera:

"But why? This is not the first we are seeing this same allegation."

Moment Phyna was presented N50m by BBNaija

Legit.ng recalls reporting in 2022 when Phyna was presented N50m cheque by Multichoice for winning the season 7 of the show.

The Edo state born reality TV star was treated like royalty in the presence of her other colleagues as she received some of the prizes promised to her.

