PCCSIGN, a body of content creators and influencers, has issued a memo to BBNaija organisers on behalf of Phyna

The body also released the list of gifts the BBNaija 2022 winner was yet to receive from brands behind the reality show

This is coming days after Phyna called out the organisers of BBNaija, stirring reactions from many, including some of her colleagues

The Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN) has thrown its weight behind one of its members, Big Brother Naija (BNaija) 2022 winner Ijeoma Josephine Otabor Phyna, who recently called out organisers of the popular reality TV show.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyna, while calling out BBNaija organisers revealed she was yet to receive all her prizes.

PCCSIGN drums support for Phyna. Credit: @unusualphyna @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

PCCSIGN sends memo to BBNaija organisers

In a memo that has gone viral, PCCSIGN released the list of gifts BBNaija owes Phyna as a winner of the reality show.

While Phyna has received the N50 million grand prize from BBNaija, new details revealed the other N50 million gifts were meant to be delivered to her by the sponsors of the show, which she has not received since 2022.

According to the memo released on Monday, April 8, 2024, Phyna was yet to receive Quidax Global -1 BTC = $70, 052.00, Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi) – 1 year supply of Pepsi products, Travelbeta – A trip for 2 to Dubai, and Evans Industries (Unik Soap) – 1 year supply of soap product.

See a screenshot of the memo released by PCCSIGN below:

Recall that BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye and BBTitans winner Khosi claimed they had received their prizes and money.

Reactions trail PCCSIGN's memo to BBNaija organisers

Read some of the comments below:

long_ass_day:

"Oh it’s not the money, it’s the brand gifts?"

glitz_farms:

"Way to go… if they owe her they should pay her she earned it."

fynie001:

"Normally she isn’t my fave but pls pay her. She worked for it and she should be paid in full. Like 2 shows after her and you about starting the next without paying her? We voted wit our money , is that a joke to you?"

okm_herbal:

"They should pay her. It is her money."

passy_goldie:

"Phyna isn’t my fave , but Agreement is agreement. I mean yall amassed billions from your past shows …"

Phyna presented N50m by BBNaija

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2022, Phyna was presented a N50m cheque by BBNaija organisers Multichoice for winning the season 7 edition of the reality show.

Phyna was treated like royalty in the presence of her other colleagues as she received some of the prizes promised to her.

Fun videos and pictures from the event left her supporters gushing.

