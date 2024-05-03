Former Big Brother Naija contestant has called out some of the previous winners of the show while praising others

In a viral video that is making the round on social media, Dee-One Martins said that only three winners are sensible

Martins went on to shade Miracle with claims that Big Brother handed him the position on a platter

Nigerian reality TV star, Dee-One is in the news again after shading one of the former BBNaija winners.

In a video shared by the comedian, he affirmed that only three of his colleagues from the show are responsible and worthy.

The Nigerian comedy maker was on the third season of the reality TV show but only managed to last for 22 days.

Since his eviction, he has made it a point of duty to call out some of his fellow colleagues. This time around, he slams Biggie for choosing Miracle, the season's winner over him.

He said only Mercy, Ilebaye, and Laycon are worthy winners of the show.

Dee-One calls tags Miracle senseless

The post in which he called out Miracle has got many of his fans and fans of the show reacting.

Aderombi Adedayo Martin claimed that the pilot spent six years before graduating, while others spent just three. It is not clear where their beef stems.

In his own words:

"In the history of Big Brother, only 3 winners get sense the rest nothing, even big brother they regret"

Watch Dee-One's video below:

Nigerians react to Dee-One's post

Legit.ng collated a list of reactions from netizens. See below:

@ohyescynthiaaa:

"I apologize guys we were doing routine check this morning and he managed to escape, best believe we are working with the necessary authorities to bring him back....... Bare with u."

@cyjseunn:

"None of this 3 people you mentioned above get sense pass miracle."

@aotlekan:

"For him church mind now, this one thinks he is a celebrity and his opinion counts!! Ogbeni, leave ChoChoco for VDM!"

@toluicy:

"That miracle matter wey hn Mk me know say he dey pained."

@obaksolo:

"Deeeone werey"

@billards_de_empress:

"Na only Laycon oooo I like mercy too sha."

@decopoly:

"Werey say medical pilot."

Dee-One shades Whitemoney over career

It will be recalled that Legit.ng formerly reported that Comedian, Dee-one dragged his colleague, white money, over his career goals and aspirations.

He heavily criticized Whitemoney and said he should stay away from music and focus on other important things.

