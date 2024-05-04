Nollywood actress Shan George went on her social media pages to cry for help after millions of naira were stolen from her accounts

Shan George posted receipts and videos accusing someone with the name Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro of wiping her accounts clean, leaving her with just N1,637

The Nollywood actress also asked Zenith bank to intervene, noting that the money was swiped from her accounts lodged with the corporate entity

Ace Nollywood actress Shan George recently called for help after her bank account was swiped clean by a fraudster.

In the viral post on her social media pages, Shan George shared receipts of how much Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro moved out of her accounts.

Nollywood actress Shan George cries out online as her accounts gets wiped out by a fraudster. Photo credit: @shangeorgefilms/@zenithbankng

Shan accused the person of leaving her penniless after they cleaned out millions of naira from her Zenith bank accounts.

In a video shared on her page, the actress begged Cecilia to return her money because she was on the verge of losing her mind.

Shan George reveals who stole her money

After lamenting about the attacks, Shan George revealed the name on the receipts and the banking institution used to wipe her account.

She called Zenith Bank and asked them to help her get her money back. Shan George also made a video sharing some details about the fraudster, asking the Nigerian police and the EFCC to track down the criminal using the receipts she posted online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when actor Prince Eke called out a telecom company accusing them of helping a fraudster wipe his accounts.

Watch the video of Shan George crying out for help below:

Here are some of the receipts posted by Shan George:

Reactions trail Shan George's cry for help

Below are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@zenithbankplc:

"@shangeorgefilms Kindly send us a direct message."

@ohis.vic:

"That money is gone... That's why I always put huge sum of money in the account with no ATM and bank app."

@wilson_bels:

"That's how zenith bank took my 1.8m till date you will keep going to the bank till you're tired and nothing will be done."

@randyradiolover:

"The work of an insider. Always done evry friday."

@charlie_da_viper:

"Jesus Christ How come Ma? I think the person got access to your account through OTP."

@charlesinojie:

"@officialefcc pls do whatever is necessary to stop that criminal from inflicting pain on an innocent person."

@janeluxuryshop_:

"Mama so sorry about this.. please can you drop your details let me send you something biko this is so sad…."

@nedu__kingsley:

"Mama the person that did that is close to you check very well he or she take picture of your atm card front and back then sent it to the people that remove all the money so check very well about the people around you."

