A man has taken to social media to threaten BBNaija's Phyna about her past life if she continued supporting Wizkid and slamming Davido

BBNaija's Phyna had taken sides with Wizkid in the fight between him and Davido as she also slammed OBO's supporters

The man shared pictures of the reality from 2013 to 2024 and warned her not to speak against Davido

An unnamed man has taken to social media to warn and threaten BBNaija's Phyna for supporting Wizkid and taunting Davido after the two engaged in a feud on X.,

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had taken sides between the two singers. She said all Wizkid posted were true and declared love for him.

Speaking about her utterance and post, the man said he had promised to swear for anyone who spoke against Davido. According to him, he borrowed money to send Phyna to the reality show. He also said that he had a video he could post about her to disgrace her.

BBNaija's Phyna's ex-lover calls her out. Photo credit @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Man shares what he did with Phyna

In the viral post, the man noted that he slept with the reality show that won season 7 of Big Brother Naija show.

According to him, despite all he did for her, she later blocked him o social media after making it.

Man to swear for Davido's enemies

Ranting further, the man shared picture she took with Phyna and some of her personal pictures he had.

He further warned the reality star not to abuse Davido again if not, he will make good his promise.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the man. Here are some of the comments below:

@donfranklyn_:

"I no go forget to wish you “happy children’s day” in few days."

@useful4ever:

"Story story if na u? U go remember her.'

@ayeesha_omina:

"This one don smoke Wetin pass am."

@victoriaaniagu:

"As she leave you,make you Kuku rest."

@mr_jayjey:

"The girl wey dey those pictures na pana not phyna."

@porch_baby21:

"Ode."

@ogede101_:

"If you think he will have mouth odor real life, say hi!"

@mf_ena:

"I don zoom tire, the face no dey resemble phyna own."

@deangelictouchstylist:

"All this boys with zero OT."

@royalempire_spiritual:

"Go and work Oga."

Phyna calls out Muti-Choice

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had called out the organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality show over unpaid debt.

The lady had won season 7 of the reality show in 2022 but later claimed that she was not paid all that was due to her.

She criticized the announcement made about another season of the reality show which was about to kick off.

Source: Legit.ng