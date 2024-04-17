Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money has reacted to the tragic death of his late friend, Junior Pope

A week after the Nollywood star died by drowning, E-Money penned down an emotional note to mourn him

The wealthy businessman also pledged that the late actor’s three sons have now become the responsibility of his family

Popular Nigerian socialite Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money has broken his silence on the death of his friend and Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope.

Recall that the Nollywood star died alongside other crew members on April 10, 2024, after their boat capsized while returning from a movie location.

Exactly a week after the tragedy, E-Money took to his official Instagram page to react to his friend’s demise. The businessman shared an emotional video showing some of the fun times he spent with the late Jnr Pope.

The touching clip captured moments E-Money and KCee mingled with Jnr Pope’s wife and sons. Not stopping there, the businessman took to the caption of the post to reminisce on the Nollywood star’s highly publicised last words in a viral video.

According to E-Money, Jnr Pope had pleaded with the boat pilot to move carefully because he had three sons and he was going to raise them. In line with that, the wealthy businessman pledged that the late actor’s sons will be taken care of by his family.

He wrote in part:

“We tenderly remember your final words on the boat, "NA ONLY ME DEM BORN I GET 3 CHILDREN NA ME GO RAISE THEM," and we solemnly commit to honoring that vow. Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished. Your absence leaves a palpable void, JP, and your memory will forever be held dear. Rest peacefully, knowing that you are deeply cherished, and may God's blessings encompass your soul, your family, and all who hold you in their hearts. ”

See the video below:

Reactions as E-Money vows to raise Jnr Pope’s sons

E-Money’s pledge to take care of the late Jnr Pope’s children touched the hearts of many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

demooress2:

“I know you and Kcee will never abandon those kids…. God bless you Odogwu.”

meetkayce:

“God bless you .”

strictly_weightloss:

“God bless you !! You will not lack as you make sure those kids don't lack.”

swtonyinwa:

“You were there for him when he was alive and now he is gone you have extended your benevolence to his children.may God bless you abundantly and exceedingly for this and grant you this grace to care it through.Junior Pope.”

mcayuku:

“This guy was a happy guy .”

mm_lingerie19:

“Best News Today.”

fedomira_cakes_n_more:

“This is a big commitment. I pray God helps him follow through with it.”

Chief_enex:

“E money and kcee has been there for JP for long no be today. Only few of us know ❤.”

iamqueenmaria_:

“Aww God bless him.”

beatypearl_wigs:

“After mohbad, na this man death pain me pass for person wey I no know Always laughing and free.”

Claire__luxury__perfumes:

“Oh God! What a relief! God will bless and bless and bless you sir, your blessings shall know no End! You shall ride upon the high places of the Earth..Amen.”

