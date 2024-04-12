More details about the late Jnr Pope’s wife, Qute Jay, have emerged online following his tragic death

A nurse took to TikTok to share a video of the young widow and added that she was unconscious following her man’s death

The video sparked a series of heated reactions on social media, with netizens blasting the nurse for invading their privacy

After the death of Nollywood actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo, details about how his young wife, Qute Jay, is faring have made the rounds online.

Recall that the movie star died alongside other crew members on April 10, 2024, after the boat they were in capsized.

Actor Jnr Pope's wife is reportedly unconscious.

Source: Instagram

Jnr Pope’s wife's condition after his death

Two days after Jnr Pope’s tragic demise, a Nigerian nurse took to TikTok to share a video of the actor’s widow at the hospital.

The nurse on TikTok then went on to reveal that the mother of three was unconscious as a result of her husband’s death.

See the clip below:

Reactions as nurse reveals Jnr Pope’s wife's condition

It did not take long for the nurse’s video to go viral on social media, sparking a series of comments from Nigerians. Many were displeased that a medical practitioner would share such a sensitive clip online.

Read some of their comments below:

hairs_by_francesca:

“As a nurse you come online to give out this information because??? I thought there is something called confidentiality, na wa!!! Too much need for social media validation is becoming a problem.”

mrsothebrand:

“You people have started recording again wom fin sheyin niiiiiiCan’t you let people have their moment in peace na wa ooo what’s these new craze of everyone wanting to be first to break a news .”

Sindi_backup:

“THIS IS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF UNPROFESSIONAL. WTFF. REALLY . I SEE SOMEONE LOOSING THEIR CAREER BECAUSE WHAT'S THIS ,ITS OKAY SHES UNCONSCIOUS SO WHAT ,THIS IS SOMEONE WHO HAS LOST THE DAD OF HER KIDS AND A PARTNER . NO PLEASE THIS IS MADNESS . SOCIAL MEDIA HAS MAKE PEOPLE SO INHUMAN.”

jaypreetystore:

“Who swear for you people everything video.”

_cosy_lady:

“Nigerians don’t know what privacy means..Gosh‍♀️everyone wants to be the first to give update nawa ooo.”

onyinyeclaire:

“Why did you make a video of her? You even posted it. Like what’s wr@ng with people these days. That’s her privacy na. May God give her strength to carry on.”

triplekaysboutique:

“The nurse should be arrested!!! So no more privacy in our hospitals again???? Omg!!!”

Ololade.___:

“This camera na curse for una for this country.”

Bs_cutlery:

“I think is time to put a stop to this, who asked you to take a video of her???”

Inspired_by_nurse_oreoluwa:

“Everyone knows this person is a an auxiliary nurse . A trained licensed nurse will never do this !!!”

Jerry Amilo posts Jnr Pope's corpse online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo came under fire on social media after sharing a video of Jnr Pope's corpse at the hospital.

In the video, Amilo captured Jnr Pope’s corpse lying in the hospital bed with his ears and nose blocked with wads of cotton wool. The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas, was also present.

Amilo accompanied the clip with a watermark of his name on Facebook. He also shared a caption where he prayed for the deceased to rest well and even tagged the late actor’s Instagram handle.

Source: Legit.ng