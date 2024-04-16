Veteran Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has chosen to uniquely honour Junior Pope on her birthday

Recall that the animated role interpreter lost his life alongside other 4 crew members during a marine accident in Anambra state

Rita recalled how her other birthdays were with the presence of the departed actor and decided to use this special of hers to brood a huge loss in life

Veteran Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has chosen not to celebrate her birthday as she grieves the death of the late actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Recall that the departed thespian and four other crew members died in a boat accident in Anam River while going to shoot a movie 'The Other Side of Life' produced by Adanma Luke.

Rita Edochie dedicates her birthday to mourn late Junior Pope. Credit: @ritaedocie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie has disclosed that her birthday was today, April 16, and that she has decided to use this special day of hers to mourn her son, Junior Pope, whose death she still finds difficult to accept.

The vibrant elder reflected on how Junior Pope would usually acknowledge their birthday with messages, calls, and social media posts featuring her pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, the absence of any such communication on this particular birthday serves as a painful reminder of his death.

"THIS SON OF MINE DOES NOT MISS MY BIRTHDAY EVERY YEAR, HE POSTS MY PICTURES, WRITES AND CALLS ME, I AM ACTUALLY EXPECTING A PHONE CALL OR A MESSAGE FROM HIM OR A POST FROM HIS PAGE WITH MY PICTURES REGARDING MY BIRTHDAY TODAY THE 16TH APRIL, IF AT THE END OF TODAY I DO NOT GET ANY REACTION FROM HIM, THEN IT WILL DAWN ON ME THAT OBUMNEME NWAM IS NO LONGER HERE.NO DEATH IN NOLLYWOOD HAS MADE ME THIS CRAZY. OBUMNEME IS JUST TOO YOUNG FOR THIS," she wrote in part.

See her post below:

Netizens join Rita Edochie to mourn Junior Pope

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayyuledochie:

"It is well. It is still your birthday momma. May God almighty continue to bless and elevate you."

officialblessingnwankwo1:

"His love for his family was too much. How will they go through this. How do we ever forget d SWAG this guy brought. Hmmmmmm..JP, ur death broke our hearts. Ya diba."

wardcarlisa395:

"Happy blessed birthday mummy @ritaedochie ,I wish you long life and prosperity in good health and strength, have a fantastic birthday."

hajia_kasoa:

"I dropped tears. Edey pain me like he is my blood.Happy birthday mama it’s well.mama it’s well

bensonokonkwo

"Happy birthday a woman with a heart of goldcan’t love you lessrest in peace my friend junior pope."

miss__solace:

"Happy birthday ma. I don’t know JP in person but I haven’t felt this way before about any celebrity. I wish he was alive to know how much he is loved. I still don’t believe till this moment."

Angela Okorie spills why Zubby Micheal can’t mourn Jnr Pope

Popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie came for her colleague Zubby Micheal after he was queried about not publicly mourning Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope.

Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens swamped Zubby's Instagram page, criticising him for not paying last respect to the actor, who lost his life in a tragic accident.

Angela responded to the agitation stirred by Zubby's recent post, where he was spotted having a peaceful time in a restaurant.

Source: Legit.ng