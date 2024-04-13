JAMB has said the UTME registration slip is not the document to take to the examination centre

JAMB responded to an inquiry on the printout that candidates can take along when going to their various examination centres

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, April 19, and end on Monday, April 29

Ikoyi, Lagos state - As candidates prepare for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates not to go to their examination centre with their registration slip.

According to JAMB in a statement on Saturday, April 13, UTME 2024 candidates can take either a photocopy or coloured copy of their examination slip reprint to their exam centre.

UTME 2024 candidates are preparing for their JAMB exam. Photos credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

The exam body, however, counselled admission seekers that they should ensure that they do not go to their centre with more than a copy of the examination notification slip.

JAMB wrote on its official X account (formerly Twitter):

"You can go with anyone (examination notification slip). However, you should ensure you don't go there with more than a copy of the examination notification slip — not registration slip."

UTME 2024: JAMB makes pledge

In a piece of related news, the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, pledged the board’s commitment to continue playing its role.

Benjamin, therefore, urged candidates to ignore any unsolicited messages noting that they were scams aimed at defrauding candidates.

