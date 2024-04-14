The body of makeup artist Abigail Frederick, who died in the boat mishap alongside Jnr Pope and 3 others, has been exhumed

Recall that the governor of Akwa Ibom state, where the deceased hails from, made an urgent demand on Anambra state government regarding the young girl's remains

A recent video from Anam River captured the moment Abigail's coffin was dug out from the ground

The body of the makeup artist (Abigail Fredirck), who died during the marine accident that took the life of Popular actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, has been exhumed.

Recall that the young girl's remains were buried at the bank of the Anam River, where the tragedy happened.

The deceased's parents couldn't gather the required funds needed to perform some traditional sacrifice before taking her corpse back to her hometown in Akwa Ibom.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Akwa Ibom state government, under the watch of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, demanded the body of their daughter Abigail Fredrick be returned for proper burial arrangements.

In an emotional video that made the rounds online, the politician visited Abigail's parents and her siblings, who were still in shock over the tragic death.

Nigerians react to the video of the exhumation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

janeluxuryshop_:

"God bless her state government atleast her family mind will be at ease… Now she will be laid peacefully at her hometown."

app_and_website_developer:

"Rip. She only wanted to put food on her table and family table legitimately oooo."

chiefnelsonimoh:

"Fair thee well my dear sister. May your hardworking soul be preserved."

mirianify12:

"Please may no one ever speak ill of the governor of Akwa Ibom State. He has a heart of gold. May God richly bless him and continue to enable him and his people. The father of the soil has roared and has refused to let his daughter down. May you always find kindness, sir."

aramideolushola:

"So so sad! A whole graduate turned to make-up artists to make ends meet. ..........hmmmmmm."

Good Samaritan to sponsor makeup artist's siblings' education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after the tragic deaths of Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick and others, the president of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, took to social media to share a good Samaritan’s plans for the late makeup artist’s siblings.

It was gathered that a good Samaritan had come forward to take on the university fees of Abigail’s siblings.

Not stopping there, the person went ahead to pay for their first semester education.

