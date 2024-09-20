Details about US rapper Diddy's feeding and living conditions at the notorious New York City prison have emerged

According to the reports, Diddy will be served three meals a day; he also has to clean his cell himself

The details about the prison conditions have sparked reactions from many, especially Nigerian netizens

Embattled US rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs has been placed at the notorious New York City prison until his trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Recent updates revealed that Diddy will be served three meals daily and get up at 6 a.m. According to TMZ, he will also need to make his bed and clean the floor of his cell.

According to The New York Post, the rapper's first meal in jail was Swedish meatballs. He also had the choice of a black bean burger, but he appeared to prefer meatballs. He also had access to green beans, egg noodles, a garden salad, and a 16-ounce drink.

Former warden Cameron Lindsay, who spoke with TMZ, said Diddy will have access to three showers weekly and an hour of free time each day.

The rapper is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), the same facility that once imprisoned fellow disgraced rapper R. Kelly, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that rifles, 1,000 bottles of baby oil, among others, were found at Diddy's mansion.

Nigerians react to Diddy's prison conditions

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

thunderfireseun:

"Shower 3 times a week…. When he hasn’t been convicted yet …When he is convicted…. He might shower once a month."

oz4real83:

"Three showers a week.. Thank God for freedom ooo, we that shower at least twice a day, we don't need such a place."

lacasera14:

"How art the mighty fallen. He had everything a man could ask for. Money, fame, power, yet him and RKelly decided to toe this hideous path. A man like Diddy can have most girls he desires by asking nicely."

50 Cent shades Diddy

Legit.ng recalls that rapper 50 Cent explained why he avoided attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

The ace rapper suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events.

This marked another chapter in their ongoing feud, with 50 Cent previously accusing Diddy of similar conduct.

