A Nigerian lady's hotel room safety tip has gone viral on social media, sparking lots of comments from netizens.

The clever tactic, showcased in a video, demonstrated how to secure one's hotel room door using a heavy chair.

Lady shows off survival skill in hotel

Posted by @tamara_ella1 on TikTok, the video revealed the lady's simple yet effective method.

Weighing just 41kg and acknowledging her limited self-defence skills, she sought to ensure her safety while sleeping alone in hotel rooms.

Her strategy involved positioning a heavy chair against the door, creating a makeshift barricade.

The chair's movement would alert her to potential intruders, providing seconds or minutes to stand up and shield herself.

In her words:

"POV: You're about to sleep alone in your hotel room and you're a female that weighs 41kg, barely knows any survival skill and don't want to wake up in any forest with your hands tied to a tree. If you sleep too deep, you can do this too so when anyone tries to break in the sound of the moving chair will wake you up."

Reactions trail lady's survival tactics

The TikTok video garnered massive attention, with netizens flocking to the comments section to share opinions and personal safety experiences.

@MU-MMYJ said:

"Travelled from Warri to Lagos I was tired and it was 10 pm when I get to Lagos booked the nearest hotel 12:34am my door opened it was the receptionist saying he is checking on me/2."

@Angela commented:

"I slept in a hotel with the tv on and when i woke up it was turned off. It was like 4am and I stayed awake till 6 then I packed myself and left."

@Xoxo_ Myra stated:

"Girl I pushed the hotel bed to the door even after locking it and put my dad on video call my dad did not sleep till the next day. He didn’t go to work throughout."

@sunshine crochets said:

"Next time leave your key in the keyhole, another key will not be able to unlock it from the other end."

@BERRY said:

"They’ve done it to me! Just use master card open my door say e forget say person dey the room."

@Jessica Boyd reacted:

"I be man oh and I do this too no matter the standard of the hotel make I no wake up for where I no sleep."

@Psycho_Adeea said:

"Girl did you hear of what happened at a hotel in gwarimpa? The robbers used a master key to open all doors while holding staffs at gunpoint."

@boma added:

"Omg i just remembered when i and my friend heard someone knocking on our door by past 1 without saying any word and we didn’t make any order that time."

See the post below:

