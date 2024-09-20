Yiaga Africa identified eight out of Edo State’s 18 LGAs as potential violence hotspots in the upcoming election

The organization highlighted key challenges, including economic hardship, security threats, and public distrust in state institutions

Concerns were raised about reports of voter inducement during the pre-election campaign, with cash and other items allegedly being offered to voters

Yiaga Africa has identified eight out of Edo State’s 18 local government areas (LGAs) as potential hotspots for violence in the upcoming election, urging stringent measures to ensure a peaceful process.

Identified violence hotspots

Violence hotspots identified as 3 candidate battle soul of Edo state Photo credit: Olumide Akpata/Asue Ighodalo/Monday Opkebholo

Source: Facebook

In a pre-election statement released on Thursday, September 19, Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, Chair of the 2024 Edo Election Mission, and Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, highlighted the areas of concern.

The LGAs flagged as violence hotspots include Ikpoba/Okha, Oredo, Egor, Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Esan South East, Etsako West, and Etsako East.

Yiaga Africa emphasized the need for a neutral and strategic deployment of security forces in these regions to prevent disruptions, Daily Trust reported.

The election, already fraught with tension, is seen as a critical test of Nigeria’s commitment to electoral integrity.

Yiaga Africa expressed concerns that violence and intimidation could be used to suppress voter turnout, interfere with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) deployment of election materials, or skew the results in specific polling units.

Yiaga speaks on challenges facing the election

Dr. Abdullahi and Itodo pointed out several challenges that could impact the election, including economic hardship, security threats, and public distrust in state institutions, Vanguard reported.

They identified three key tests for the election: the impartiality of security agencies, the resilience of voters, and the integrity of INEC.

There were also reports of voter inducement during the pre-election campaign, with political parties and candidates allegedly offering cash, food, and other items to entice voters.

Yiaga Africa highlighted that payments ranging from N1,000 to N2,000 were reportedly offered, raising serious concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.

APC denies sack of Okpebholo hours to Edo guber election

In another development, Legit.ng reported that hte All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that in the final hours before the Edo State gubernatorial election, certain parties spread false information through a fake Magistrate court ruling, claiming to disqualify its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

According to a statement from the party, the court has issued a disclaimer confirming that the ruling is fake.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson for the party, said this desperate tactic aims to sow doubt and subvert the will of Edo voters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng