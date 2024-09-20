A trending video of 2Baba's wife, Annie Idibia, having a good time during Mo Abudu's 61st birthday bash has gone viral

In the trending clip, Annie Idibia, Osas Ighodaro, Medlin and other ladies were seen singing and vibing to Whitney Houston's "Turn Up The Vibe"

However, Annie's unusual dancing and loud singing have sparked mixed conversations on social media, with many people slamming her for getting high

Renowned Nigerian socialite and actress Annie Idibia recently trended online after a video of her dancing and vibing weirdly at Mo Abudu's 61st birthday went viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Mo Abudu celebrated her 61st birthday and some of her colleagues at the birthday bash in style.

Video of Annie Idibia accused being high in viral clip while partying at Mo Abudu's 61st birthday celebration. Photo credit: @annieidibia1/@cutie_juls

Source: Instagram

However, a new video of Annie Idibia at the party, along with Osas Ighodaro, Medlin, and other ladies, has gone viral.

Is Annie Idibia high?

Reactions have trailed the viral clip, with many querying the mental state of 2baba's wife in the trending video.

Also, the new tattoo on Annie's left arm stirred attention as many netizens queried why a mother of two teenage girls would do such at an age when they're conscious of such things.

However, what stirred more questions was how she behaved in the clip by singing loudly and covering her chest when her bosom tried to pop out.

The clip dropped online hours after Annie celebrated 2baba's 49th birthday.

Watch the viral clip here:

Reactions trail Annie Idibia' "highness" video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed viral clip below:

@officialugeed:

"Is Annie truly happy? Or she is minding what people will say."

@official_naya_c:

"Hmmmm she Dey follow medline 😮God save her and keep her husband safe sha."

@msveevian:

"Something is definitely off!"

@justbeing_lovely:

"This happiness belike e no ordinary oh."

@julzhair:

"In life pre occupy your mind with the right things especially the word, uplifting word so when jungle matures ( challenges that comes with life) you don’t rely on the wrong things to make you strong."

@missyonuoha:

"You guys watch the hand that has the tattoo is swollen."

@eberechukwu9:

"Fear who no fear Medlin boss. Nwoke oma on top person husband."

@tiwa.22:

"People now know happiness through videos 🤣 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ very shallow minded humans."

@kswissluxuryhair:

"Hmmmmmm Medlin ok."

@officially_queenemerald:

"This medline boss settle down wor wor sha…….. Abeg no body should come for me I no well."

Annie Idibia rocks sultry pink dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie wore a daunting pink attire on Sunday, July 21 which got her several reactions online.

The raunchy outfit exposed her cleavage and thighs while combining it with a lovely 'gele' and jewellery.

She noted that every time she looks at herself, she sees God in her and it spurred her to share a song that featured her husband 2baba.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng