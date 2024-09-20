Speed Darlington has taken a swipe at Burna Boy's Grammy Award after Diddy was arrested and oil was found in his house

After the American rapper was arrested, many questioned Burna Boy's Grammy win because of his relationship with Diddy

Reacting to the news, Darlington asked how many oil Diddy used on Burna Boy before he could win the Grammy

Controversial singer, Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has called out Burna Boy after American singer, Sean Diddy's Combs was arrested.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's Grammy Award win was questioned after Diddy was arrested. Many also asked questions about their relationship because the song that helped Burna Boy win the award had Diddy on board.

Reacting to the news, Speed Darlington asked the self acclaimed giant of Africa how many oil Diddy used for him before he won the Grammy.

Speed Darlington dares Burna Boy

In the video, Darlington dared Burna Boy to hit his comment section and answer the question he asked him.

He claimed that it was after Burna Boy visited Diddy that his career launched into the limelight.

Below is Speed Darlington's video:

Reactions trail Darlington's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@attih_soul:

"When Burna do make dem brush you, no shout oh.'

@mzkiara1:

"It’s all cruise I guess."

@esosa_ajayi:

"Not funny, so uncouth."

@wrightygramm:

"Presido my hand no de ooo."

@agnes_o.o:

"This one just dey look for trouble."

@chimelanick:

"Nyanga dey wake trouble dey sleep….Abi how dem dey talk am."

@callmejennyluv:

"Akpi you don step your boundary and ny hand no dey ooo."

@ritaberry_desserts:

"Burna no be anyhow Artiste you go dey call out for this Diddy controversy. This is uncouth Akpi. If Burna wound you no shout o. Make everybody dey respect their self."

@efezyofficial:

"Now he’s disrespecting Burnaboy una dey laugh when beating go touch am una go say burnaboy too stubborn. This is disrespectful."

Speed Darlington calls out Portable

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had made a video where he warned Portable not to dare him while he was in America.

In the clip, he boasted of being the hottest African in the US, as he said he has boys who will remove Portable's trousers.

He asked for his location so he can send his boys over there to deal with him as he showed some moves.

