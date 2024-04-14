Top Nigerian singer Davido’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Anita Brown, has taken to social media to make an announcement

The American lady revealed that she had purchased a ticket to Davido’s Timeless concert and she shared the photo online

Her post triggered a lot of Nigerians and they dropped their hot takes on the matter in her comment section

Popular Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is once again on the radar of his alleged American ex-girlfriend Anita Brown.

Recall that the DMW boss was heavily dragged by the young lady after she claimed to be pregnant with his child while he convinced her to get rid of it.

Nigerians react as Anita Brown announces she's attending Davido's concert. Photos: @ninatheelite, @davido

After many months of silence from her end, Anita Brown has taken to social media to announce that she will be at Davido’s show.

On her Instagram page, the American lady posted a photo of a ticket to Davido’s Timeless concert while revealing that she had purchased it. Not stopping there, she added that the music star needed to perform for her.

In her words:

“Yeah yeah ! Put The DMs To Rest! Yes I Will be IN MY MOTHERFKING CITY TELL THAT Niggga TO PERFORM FOR THE QUEEN! I'M PULLING UP! IN MY OWN JEWELS! NEW SET UP! NEW WHIP! THIS WEDNESDAY!”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Anita Brown’s post

Anita Brown’s post about attending Davido’s concert took a number of Nigerians by surprise and they accused her of being obsessed with the singer. Read some of their comments below:

evelynesparks:

“Wait what are you still hurting about our guy I thought you moved on .”

Alicejp4:

“Una dey here dey insult her Davido was in new York city and Anita was There too, and I hope is not what I am thinking they may have gone back who knows. I love you Anita.”

_foyeen:

“I cover this man with the blood of Jesus.”

Cassys__blog:

“Are we still at this?”

Clagee.flin:

“Chai! Here we go again.”

Saviour_adura:

“Trying to stay relevant .”

cravesbychi:

“She’s obsessed with David plus clout chasing is her second name.”

Njidey:

“Why is she announcing it? Of course you’re a fan. Rest abeg.”

shugalee8:

“If obsession was a person.”

ollabeecee:

“Fans are meant to get tickets, so why the announcement. Go girl , sing your lungs out while you watch the star sing .”

bosslady_natty:

“Anita just loves clout metcheww.”

Wealth_rence_:

“Nina where is our baby.”

Primrosedodo:

“She is clearly obsessed.”

katypisceshub:

“So what should we do Anita .”

ogenwa4:

“This is how madness starts.....Stage 3.”

yucee_tagbo:

“An attention seeker.”

