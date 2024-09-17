Asue Ighodalo emerges as the PDP candidate for the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election

Ighodalo co-founded Banwo & Ighodalo, one of Nigeria’s leading corporate law firms, and is highly regarded for his expertise in corporate finance, business law, and governance

Beyond law and business, Ighodalo is deeply involved in public service and philanthropy, focusing on education, healthcare, and economic reform

As the 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State approaches, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Asue Ighodalo as its candidate.

The leading aspirants are Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng explores the background and rise of Asue Ighodalo, a distinguished Nigerian entrepreneur, legal expert, and philanthropist.

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Edo gubernatorial election Photo credit: Aue Ighodalo

Source: Facebook

Coming from a family with deep academic and professional roots, Ighodalo's upbringing shaped his career path and ambitions.

Below are key facts about the man hoping to lead Edo state:

Early Life and Education

He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan before pursuing a Master of Laws (LL.M) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Ighodalo's entry into the corporate world began in the legal sector, where he worked as a lawyer and gained extensive experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Distinguished legal career

Ighodalo co-founded Banwo & Ighodalo, a leading law firm in Nigeria.

The firm specializes in various areas, including corporate finance, capital markets, energy, and infrastructure projects.

Ighodalo is highly respected for his expertise in business law, mergers, and acquisitions and has contributed significantly to the Nigerian legal landscape.

He is also a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association.

Over time, he became a highly regarded corporate and commercial law lawyer.

His expertise in these areas laid a solid foundation for his later accomplishments.

Ighodalo co-founded Banwo & Ighodalo, a law firm that has since grown into one of Nigeria’s leading commercial law practices.

Under his leadership, the firm has provided legal counsel to various clients, including multinational corporations, financial institutions, and government bodies.

Today, Banwo & Ighodalo is a symbol of excellence in corporate and commercial law and has played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s legal landscape.

Leadership in business, corporate governance

Beyond his legal career, Asue Ighodalo is known for promoting good corporate governance and driving business reforms in Nigeria.

He serves on the boards of numerous high-profile companies, including Sterling Bank and NESG (Nigerian Economic Summit Group), where he has been influential in policy advocacy and economic reform.

Ighodalo has played a critical role in Nigeria’s financial markets, advising on essential transactions that have shaped the economy.

Public service, philanthropy

Asue Ighodalo has a long history of public service and philanthropy engagement, often focusing on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

He has been involved in various charitable initiatives that promote education and skills acquisition for underprivileged youths in Edo State.

Ighodalo has also been a vocal advocate for policy reforms in business regulations, governance, and economic development.

Ighodalo's manifesto

Ighodalo continues to inspire budding entrepreneurs and professionals, exemplifying what can be accomplished through determination, talent, and a genuine commitment to positively impacting one’s community and nation.

With a clear vision for Edo state, Ighodalo said he is focused on addressing critical issues like economic growth, infrastructure development, and education reform.

His strategic mindset and extensive corporate governance experience are vital strengths for tackling the state's challenges.

As the campaign unfolds, voters are closely observing how Ighodalo intends to translate his corporate achievements into meaningful public service. This makes the 2024 gubernatorial election one of the most eagerly awaited political contests in Edo state.

Edo Guber: PDP demands redeployment of pro-Wike REC, CP

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy Anugbum Onuoha, the resident electoral commissioner.

According to reports, PDP’s call for Onuoha’s redeployment was due to his ties with Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng