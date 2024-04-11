Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has called out Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on social media

The movie star did this while reacting to the quality of the borehole the politician donated to a community in the northern part of the country

Tonto’s expression of disappointment with Peter Obi’s donation sparked a series of comments from Nigerians

Top Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has called out former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on social media.

The movie star slammed the Labour Party member after photos and videos of a borehole he donated to a community in the north went viral online.

Tonto Dikeh criticised Peter Obi over a borehole he donated. Photos: @tontolet, @peterobigregory

Tonto penned down a lengthy message on her official Instagram page, as she expressed her disappointment in Peter Obi. According to the movie star, the idea that Nigerians almost trusted him with the country’s affairs was disheartening. She went on to question the politician whether he truly meant to take the country to the next level.

In her words:

“His excellency sir with all due respect @peterobigregory am deeply disappointed by this. The idea that Nigeria was almost entrusted to you, sir, This is disheartening.

"This isn’t trolling; I’m genuinely dissatisfied with your actions. I’m in disbelief. Were you truly committed to taking this country to the next level?”

Tonto Dikeh urges Nigerians to support Tinubu

As Tonto continued to blast Peter Obi, she encouraged Nigerians to join hands with President Tinubu to help improve the state of affairs in the country.

The movie star then went on to reiterate her disappointment in Peter Obi despite calling him one of her best politicians.

She wrote:

“This situation highlights the need for all of us to join hands with Mr President @officialasiwajubat and actively contribute to the nation’s progress. It’s not a task for one person alone; it requires the dedication of all.

"YOUR EXCELLENCY, Mr. Obi, I am profoundly let down. Despite that, you remain one of my favorite politicians. However, I believe in speaking the truth directly because I love you, but I love Nigeria even more.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Tonto blasts Peter Obi

After Tonto Dikeh called out Peter Obi, her post triggered reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ticobenson:

“Tinubu is president, but Peter Obi is your problem. How many projects have u erected in North Madame King. Ungrateful anu mpama.”

Sirdanielmba_:

“As a Peter Obi's supporter, I am disappointed too, why would he donate this kind of borehole to a community, it's so disrespectful. Come on, whether he used his money or not, he didn't try. Please Let us tell ourselves the truth, His excellency PO no do well.”

gomeznsude:

“This Tonto doesn’t have sense. This village have never had a portable water. They drink dirty water from the stream. Obi now gave them money to build a borehole, they did and to thank I’m they wrote his name on it. If the government you support had given them drinking water, obi, a private citizen from Anambra won’t be the one providing water for the Kaduna community. Also to let you know that this is the village of the present Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas. Dear Tonto, I dare you to go to this village and tell them you are disappointed at Obi for this borehole. Just try go there.”

Stanbuggy_:

“If I talk wetin Dey my mind she go call police.”

Uzoben_bojan:

“There's nothing wrong with the Water. The essence is to give the community water and the content of the Water isn't bad so Tonto rest.”

Happyjonathan9423:

“If he does this with his personal money then he can do more with public fund.”

peter_ebojele:

“Tonto wen don decay. Mitchew. Did she see the area where the project was done? Did she see Kaduna there? Did Peter Obi govern Kaduna state? So if someone uses his money to give people water in a far away state is that an offence to her? She should keep mute if she has nothing to talk about. A fool is considered wise if he is quiet.”

