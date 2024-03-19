Controversial Nigerian online activist, Very Dark Man, caused a huge buzz on social media over his claims about Bobrisky’s relationship with Nigerian lawmakers

The public figure shared a video where he reacted to an Abuja-based crossdresser and slammed the Nigerians calling for his arrest

According to VDM, the Nigerian lawmakers should dare to arrest Bobrisky first, this got many Nigerians talking

Controversial Nigerian online activist, Vincent Martins Otse aka Very Dark Man, has once again made headlines for his comments about Bobrisky.

The socialite went online to share a video where he alleged that Bobrisky sleeps with many Nigerian lawmakers.

Very Dark Man claims Nigerian politicians patronise Bobrisky. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

It all started when VDM sighted a video of another crossdresser, Abuja Area Mama, and reacted to how some Nigerians were calling for his arrest.

The dark man then went on to say that if anybody needs to be arrested, they should start with Bobrisky. According to him, the Mummy of Lagos went from being a man to a woman in the full glare of the public without him facing any consequences.

He said:

“Make dem start by arresting Bobrisky. The lawmakers wey put this law, make dem first arrest Bobrisky because we watched Bobrisky from being a man, e turn woman for our eye like this. E do breast, e do yansh, e dey wear wig, e dey go party, e dey do everything, nobody arrest am.”

Why nobody has arrested Bobrisky - Very Dark Man

Also in the video, VDM went on to explain why Bobrisky is still a free man. According to him, many Nigerian lawmakers sleep with the crossdresser.

The dark man then went on to dare anybody to get Bobrisky arrested. In his words:

“And you know why nobody arrest am? Because the lawmakers, plenty of them dey doke am. I dare them to arrest Bobrisky for Nigeria. Shey dem say na 14 years? I dare anybody to arrest am, because Bobrisky dey come out talk say e carry man, na man dey spend for him, I dare Nigerian government to arrest Bobrisky if e no go cast! We dey country wey be say dem say na 14 years but Bobrisky dey fly.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as VDM speaks on Bobrisky and lawmakers

Very Dark Man’s claim that many Nigerian lawmakers patronise Bobrisky was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

__laura.baby_:

“He’s not different from them didn’t he say he grope men for a living?”

Bllacross:

“Arrest VDM too he admitted to having a romantic encounter with a man.”

_peaceful_baddie:

“You’re no different from him though cause I remembered the video you posted one time saying that you have str0ked ur fellow man gbolanumus.”

tessyblushy:

“Them suppose arrest u too. You guys are in the same category.”

thestudentconnectv:

“This guy is going too far already. When a man talks too much he loses his regard and respect. Hope his Cho Cho Cho doesn't put him into tr0uble one day.”

hairtools_byoa:

“You do not even have the moral standard to talk about this particular matter oo.”

elohorotobo:

“Nor be everything human being dey talk. Even if it’s right or wrong, Sometimes try dey rest.”

khadijat.aa:

“You are no different too. No be you do mother confessor for us the other day?”

Bobrisky spills details about VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in response to VDM's claim about Bobrisky's relationship with politicians, the crossdresser shared what he knew about the activist's lifestyle.

The socialite started by reminding Very Dark Man about how he’s aware of the person who links him up with other men in Lagos. Not stopping there, Bob went on to gloat about not having any leaked tape online unlike the social media activist.

Bobrisky also accompanied the post with a caption where he sternly warned VDM never to mention him again while threatening to expose him fully if he does.

Source: Legit.ng