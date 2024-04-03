Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, recently sparked a discussion about Nigerian parents on social media

The on-air-personality thanked God for not having two Nigerian parents as he went on to list their faults

A number of netizens reacted to Daddy Freeze’s take about having two Nigerian parents as they dropped their two cents

Popular Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, recently took to social media to thank God for not having two Nigerian parents.

The on-air-personality listed some of the problems a person has to deal with when both of their parents are Nigerians.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze slams Nigerian parents. Photos: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The public figure shared a post on his official Instagram page, noting that one of the greatest gifts God gave to him was making him have only one Nigerian parent.

Freeze went on to state that Nigerian parents can be toxic, demanding, manipulative, and entitled, and having one of them means less stress for the person.

In his words:

“One of the greatest gifts God gave me, is the fact that I don't have 2 Nigerian parents. It's so much easier to deal with the TOxicity, entitlement, demands & manipulations from 1 Naija parent than from 2 Naija parents. ~FRZ.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Daddy Freeze's reason for thanking God for not having two Nigerian parents trends. Photos: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Daddy Freeze slams Nigerian parents

Daddy Freeze’s take on the characters Nigerian parents showcase sparked a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

ifeatu_e:

“I had two Nigerian parents. They weren’t toxic, demanding nor entitled. Na dem dey give us even as adults and has continued even in death.”

daddyrichie101:

“I understand u boss .”

Kunmixcrown:

“We didn't have the chance to choose, neither do you sir.”

instaplayboi:

“No be lie ooh.”

charles_wonderz:

“Freeze Flex on us we're your gym mirror. Lol. Jokes aside, I know exactly what you mean, i married foreign and it's easier to express emotions with them. Took all the toxic away from my soul. I'm still a work in progress but I've got far.”

emesunny':

“That's our culture we're supposed to take care of our parents when get old.”

iam_moneygram:

“No lie truth be told but at the end of the day there our parent not by choice and we still gotta live with it and love them with their flaws and imperfections .”

edafe_vanvic:

“I swear daddy freeze , Nigeria parents still want to control u like a child even as an adult . They think u owe dem .”

akpos_uk:

“The statement is too generic , you can still have two Nigerian parents that are nothing close to toxic!”

Super Eagles player accuses Pastor Tobi of sleeping with his wife

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian footballer Kayode Olanrewaju’s wife, Dora Ezinne has been accused of sleeping with controversial UK pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, among other things.

It was gathered that Dora Ezinne was embroiled in a scandal involving fraud, kidnapping, and infidelity.

According to reports from PM News, Ezinne got introduced to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega by one Yetunde Burstline, who is an associate of Daddy Freeze and his wife, Taste Bud.

Source: Legit.ng