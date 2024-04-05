A young Nigerian lady who once harboured dreams of studying overseas found herself enrolled at Nile University instead

In a video, she revealed that she had saved a trending TikTok sound, associated with relocating, in anticipation of creating her own content

Ultimately, her aspirations of international education were set aside, leading her to pursue her studies at Nile University

In the heart of Nigeria, a young lady’s aspirations took an unexpected turn.

She had envisioned herself embarking on an academic adventure across the seas, to immerse in the vibrant cultures and advanced education systems of a foreign land.

The young lady said she thought she would be an international student after completing her WAEC. Photo credit: @theyluvnadia

Source: TikTok

She had saved a popular TikTok sound that echoed the sentiments of relocation and new beginnings.

But fate had a different script in store. The grand plan of studying abroad was gently folded away, like an old map leading to a treasure no longer sought, as shared by @theyluvnadia._.

Instead, she found her path redirected to the esteemed halls of Nile University. Here, she would walk among the best and brightest of her nation; her aspirations recalibrated but not diminished.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayeeshah said:

“Guyyyy I literally started checking for room decoration ideas on Pinterest.”

Nadia wrote:

“Me sef that l already started buying what I wanted to use and decorate my room.”

User83738338837 commented:

“Spent 3 yrs for nothing man, now I'm out here stressing out about jamb. Nile here I come sha.”

Nadia:

“I'd cry if it was mebut goodluck with your jmb.”

Nadia:

“Use your laylatul Qadr and pray for it, me last year was praying for iPhone 13 Pro Max and good jamb score and I got both but I carried both to Nile.”

Ekene Charles:

“Unless it's money. Nothing dey to get UK admission.”

Dammy Bro:

“Fr oo, my dad was like don't worry redeemer's is just a plan b, guess who is schooling in her plan b.”

Osazuwa:

“E be like your papa check rate before him make him final decision.”

Dominic:

“That's why me I won't get a second choice, so we can stick to the first.”

Nadia:

“E go shock youone of my friends did that and now he's in second intake & but goodluck sha you might get lucky.”

Nadia:

“That's what I thought like a year ago but good luck sha.”

Okezuo:

“Na all of una full nile and baze.”

