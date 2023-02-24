Nigerian Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh gave her unsolicited support to Peter Obi in the forthcoming elections

The actress-turned-politician explained to Nigerians the importance of voting for a good leader who is competent and viable

Tonto further expressed her utmost desire to see the Labour Party flagbearer win this upcoming general election

Nollywood star-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh declared her unsolicited support for Peter Obi few hours to the election day.

The actress, a deputy governorship candidate under the African Democratic Congress in the 2023 Rivers State election, vowed to vote for Peter Obi in the incoming election.

Tonto highlighted that the upcoming presidential election is one of the most critical events in our country’s history and one of the determinant factors in the future of a nation.

"The upcoming presidential election is one of the most important events in our country’s history. It will determine the future of our nation, and the person we choose to lead us will have a significant impact on our lives," she said.

The movie goddess advised Nigerians to, "consider carefully the qualifications of each candidate and choose someone who has the competence, experience, and an excellent track record."

"I hereby willingly give my unsolicited support to voting rightly for Mr Peter Obi in the upcoming presidential election slated for February 25, 2023."

Nigerians react

davidchisom60:

"Thank you ma!!! We will be victorious."

king.tontodaily:

"forever oh lord thy word is settled in heaven ."

marsh_melow_:

"Wow! This is huge.. openly endorsing another party while campaigning as deputy governor for another party . Thank you tonto! A lot of other people wount take the risk. "

am_divaly:

"When I say this is my queen it for a reason the real always recognized the real I love you mama ✅."

amakaemenahi:

"The way I shouted in the market now cos of this singular act. God bless you mama."

joccy_exclusive:

"I never wanted to come out for governorship election in river state before now oo but Because of this choice you've made ADC just earned 1 more vote on the 11th of march."

Source: Legit.ng