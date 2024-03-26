Nigerian actress-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh left many anxious with the concise post she made few hours after Verydarkman was arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that the TikToker's lawyer revealed that Tonto was one of the individuals behind the police issue

The Nollywood star's statement was centered on bed bugs, but netizens went on to connect the dots with interesting takes

Nigerian actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh has broken her silence regarding the arrest of a popular social media user Martins Vincent Otse best known as Verydarkman.

After it was disclosed that she was among the primary suspects in the apprehension of the TikToker, she posted a stunning image of herself on Instagram accompanied by a contentious statement.

Tonto Dikeh speakson VeryDarkman's arrest Credit: @tontolet, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"Don't let the bed bugs bite," she wrote.

Due to the issue at hand, Internet users deduce that this specific post was directed at Verydarkman.

Before his arrest, Martins demanded that famous crossdresser Bobrisky be imprisoned and claimed that he practiced homosexualism with top political officials, including police officers.

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeat star Seun Kuti joined the 'free Verydarkman' campaign and acknowledged there were things the activist said that didn't go down well with him as he pleaded with Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh to free him.

See Tonto Dike's post here:

Reactions trail Tonto Dike's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

loppiehood:

"You don get power...use am well for now...table turns!"

nogie__:

"King The Sisterhood is proud of you."

sunnshinee23:

"Aahh King Tonto I'm loving this passive aggressive vawelence ooh! KING FOR A FVCKNG REASON ABEG I STAN! "

victor_perpetual:

Female lion, who put hand for ur matter go collect only one king t may u live long."

olivia__davids:

:All of a sudden, you people are quoting scripture, where was this scripture when that boy was setting her up for possible danger."

Verydarkman releases song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman buzzed the internet with a clip of his music project.

The social media activist teased his fans and followers with a snippet of a song he featured in.

VDM called out the names of popular showbiz personalities he has had clashes with in the past, such as Iyabo Ojo and Blessing CEO.

Source: Legit.ng