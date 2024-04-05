President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the corporate Nigeria that he has no excuses to underperform

Tinubu, however, declared that Nigeria’s economy was at a turning point and would require the firm support of the private sector

Legit.ng reports that in yet another meeting on Thursday, April 4, Tinubu disclosed that his administration was working round the clock to take Nigeria to the next level

FCT, Abuja - As he strives to accomplish his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, President Bola Tinubu has promised that Nigeria “will be there”.

Tinubu said this while addressing the business community during Iftar (the meal eaten by Muslims to break their fast after sunset every day during Ramadan) on Thursday night, April 4, at the state house.

President Bola Tinubu meets with members of the Nigerian business community. Photo credit: @ONsogbu

The Nigerian leader stated that he cannot complain about his present role and the challenges, as it is what he campaigned for.

Tinubu said:

"I can't complain about the job. I appreciate the gesture, and what you have told me this evening is very inspiring. Cut the costs. Fix the bends. Summon courage. Save the money, but push the economy. We will be there.

“There are some countries that have failed. There are some countries that have succeeded. In our time, in my time, all of us must work together to succeed.”

In separate remarks at the Ramadan dinner, industrialists, bank executives, and entrepreneurs pledged their support towards the success of the administration’s economic programmes.

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings; and Allen Onyema, chief executive officer (CEO) of Air Peace; were among Tinubu's visitors, and they offered hope and advice.

Nigerians look to Tinubu for economic turnaround

Under the previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria overtook India as the world’s poverty capital with millions of people living in hardship (India was back to the sorry spot in 2022).

The naira is also struggling in value.

Many Nigerians are already looking to Tinubu for quick economic solutions.

Tinubu speaks on achieving good results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu told the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council that their resources, dedication and hard work can make Nigeria truly progress.

Tinubu said this on Wednesday, April 3, when he hosted the leadership of the defunct council to 2024 Ramadan Iftar at the state house conference centre.

