Top Nigerian comedian AY Makun has been in the news lately after he announced his crash marriage of 20 years on Sunday, April 7, 2024

The compere, amid all the recent buzz, shared an enchanting video of his first daughter Michelle, who clocked 16 years earlier this year

In his post, he highlighted the joy of birthing the young, beautiful being, which left many spotting what he should have done differently

Ace Nigerian comedian AY Makun has attracted the wrath of Nigerians following a rift in his marriage to his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the comic actor announced the separation of his 20 years of union in a lengthy Instagram where he addressed his imperfections.

AY Makun shows off daughter amid marital crisis. @aycomedian

A few hours after the AY uploaded a video of his first daughter Michelle, who recently clocked 16 years to gush about her beauty and burgeoning elegance.

The youngster was glammed in a green shiny dinner gown designed by popular stylist Medlin Boss.

The lush attire was what she wore for her aunty’s traditional wedding that took place over the weekend.

In his caption, AY wrote: “Benefits ….”

Nigerian camp on AY’s comment section

The comedian’s caption triggered a lot of his fans and followers as they lashed out at him about his crashed marriage and bragged about the offspring his wife gave him.

cute_mjt:

"My respect for AY is enormous. However, this post isn’t necessary. ‘Benefit’? People are wise while many can read meanings. This post isn’t necessary…. Ofcourse we all know what you were referring to…

"If it’s all you benefitted from the 20years marriage then you never loved and valued your wife. This is outright disrespect. Marriage is beyond child benefit. It’s lifetime respect, value and oneness…. Your post is out of order sir or the timing is wrong….You can do better…. May you all find reason to settle. Love and light."

academics_extra:

"So children are no longer blessings? She's a benefit whether you guys agree or not. Twisting everything to negativity."

senatorcraig:

"Is the gal not too young for marriage because how many experiences of marriage do she have and I’m thinking they fast this marriage of a thing for their breakup because of the child mental health… I’m thinking the wife is not in support of it because how on earth can they do wedding for a child and the parent divorced after a week. Just saying because I’m confused and may God help them all.. shalom."

_olaoluwa27:

"@aycomedian I can deduce from the few comments I have read on this thread that many of us following you have immense love for you. Please take time to read these comments and sleep over it to digest and ask for the leading of the Spirit of God to help you salvage your marriage for your peace of mind and put the devil to shame.

"Think on the love you had for your wife when you first started your journey together and do all you can to make it a happily ever after. PLEASE."

Mabel responds to AY comedian’s statement about their marriage crash

AY Comedian and his estranged wife, Mabel, have been in the news recently over the reports that their marriage has crashed.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a story about Mabel moving out of her husband's house after she caught him cheating on her multiple times.

According to the report, AY Comedian was said to have physically abused his wife and infected her with sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In a post shared on her page, Mabel Makun noted that putting distance is her new way of handling disrespect.

