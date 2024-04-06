Weeks after using Bobrisky as a PR strategy to sell her movie Ajakaju, Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao invites Portable to a meet-and-greet at the cinemas

The meet-and-greet organised by Eniola Ajao for Portable is happening days after she had Bobrisky for the same event

One of the videos of Bobrisky spraying money at the meet-and-greet is part of the reasons why the crossdresser is currently in EFCC's jail

An announcement shared online by Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao and singer Portable about the former's new movie, Ajakaju, has gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls that Bobrisky current predicament with the law started after she was used as a PR strategy by Eniola Ajao to sell her movie, Ajakaju.

Fans react as Eniola Ajao invites Portable to Ajakaju's meet-and-greet days after Bobrisky's conviction. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@officialefcc/@eniola_ajao

Source: Instagram

During the premiere of Ajao's movie, Bobrisky was crowned the best-dressed female, which led to an outrage on social media.

Bob was at one of Eniola Ajao's movie's meet-and-greet days after, and he was seen spraying money. The viral clip of Bobrisky spraying money at Eniola Ajao's meet-and-greet was one of the pieces of evidence used to indict the crossdresser accused of abusing the naira.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Portable set to attend Ajakaju's meet-and-greet

The latest PR strategy set to be used by Eniola Ajao to promote her new movie is Portable.

Recall that during the Best-dressed saga, Portable Zazu was one of the public figures who reacted, which led to him and Bobrisky getting into an online brawl.

Eniola Ajao seems to care less about anyone who gets in trouble for helping her sell tickets to watch her movie.

See the controversial announcement below:

Netizens react as Portable attends Ajakaju's meet-and-greet

Here are some of the comments that trailed the Ajakaju meet-and-greet announcement:

@ayinla_lagos:

"Eniola sabi this thing called, marketing."

@kemity:

"I love this."

@jc_dejavu:

"Brotherhood don replace sisterhood."

@iam_dajesus:

"Very soon now, we go know how much you pay portable cause he go surely talk."

@daultimateboi:

"Moral lesson...You are dispensable and do not think you are not..You are there today that's why they are calling you ,if you are no more there they will call someone else. just like a snap of finger BOB got replaced without a blink of an eye..Aiye le o."

@ijesaekun:

"Osunmo sold out."

@jfamous6:

"I now have a reason to see the movie... Here we go Brotherhood."

@obadada_:

"Na you invited Bob, he get issue with portable… dem carry her for naira mutilation … she Dey appear before magistrate, you still go do meet and greet with portable… Omo you're wicked o."

@pauloot_:

"Omo portable turn hero for this matter ni sha Now he’s needed for the movie promotion. You can’t hate this dude Aswear."

@gerrell2913:

"This lady is s the most self centered person I have ever seen."

Portable drops new song dissing Bobrisky

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable released a diss track dedicated to Bobrisky amidst their recent face-off.

The singer in the viral song trolled Bobrisky's derriere. He compared it to Fufu, noting that he can never be a woman as he popularly claims and would remain a man till his demise.

Source: Legit.ng