Famous Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has been reportedly granted bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Recall the news made the rounds on Thursday morning, April 4, that the controversial act was picked from his home

The details about Bob’s bail generated massive buzz online as Nigerians dished out their hot takes on the update

The controversial social media celebrity was given bail but has not completed the terms required for his release, according to reports reaching Legit.ng.

EFCC reportedly grants Bobrisky bail. Credit: @bobrisky222

The exact bail conditions to be met by the self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos are yet to be made known to the public

Recall that Bobrisky was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 3, concerning an incident on March 24 at an event in Lagos state where he was observed lavishly spraying Naira notes.

A few hours ago, following Idris Okuneye's arrest, media personality Vincent Martins Otse, alias Verydarkman, made a skit to make fun of Bob's detention.

Nigerians react to Bobbrisky's bail announcement

Legit.ng compiled all the hot takes below:

Nwafresh:

"Verydarkman never finish upload his skit on YouTube, dem grant Bobrisky bail."

abbie___baby:

"This guy knows the top guns in Nigeria cuz whaaaaaaat?."

michaelagnes96:

"I'm happy for Bob for not spending more than a night in cell even though I'm not a fan of Bob risky."

jhayboi_12:

"Bobrisky has been through hell and fire. Nothing fit move her again. All these naija drama, ko nestesry at all. She doesn’t look for people’s wahala but they still won’t let her be. Na wa oooo.."

callme.nene_:

"No be by chochocho..show workings. Mummy of Lagos getting ready to give tiktokers new sound."

vicky_armani34:

"Can’t wait for bob’s live, she will definitely eat from this trend!!"

