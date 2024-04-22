JAMB is reviewing the details of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted so far

Legit.ng understands that the Nigerian examination body is trying to ensure that all necessary screenings are concluded before releasing the UTME 2024 results

Whenever JAMB announces that results have been officially released, UTME candidates can check their performance online

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB's) UTME 2024 is still ongoing.

Legit.ng reports that the results of candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will soon be available. As of Monday afternoon, April 22, the results have not been released.

In this article, Legit.ng explains how to check your JAMB result.

How to check JAMB result on phone

The official JAMB website is the main platform for accessing your UTME results. There, you can print your results slip.

Below is a step-by-step breakdown, as noted by Nigerian Tribune recently:

Go to the JAMB eFacility Portal: Open a web browser on either your phone or laptop and visit JAMB's eFacility portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login.

Open a web browser on either your phone or laptop and visit JAMB’s eFacility portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login. Enter your login details: Here, you will need to provide the email address and password you used during registration.

Here, you will need to provide the email address and password you used during registration. Access your results: Once you’ve entered the required details, click on the “Check UTME Results” button. Your UTME scores for each subject tested should be displayed on the screen if it has been released.

UTME 2024: JAMB result checker

To check the 2024 UTME results, another option is for candidates to send an SMS with the phone number they used to register, and they will see their results via SMS.

Your UTME 2024 results can be checked by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 on the phone number you used to register for the examination during the registration process.

After sending the UTMERESULT to the shortcodes provided above, you will get your results via SMS.

JAMB speaks on UTME 2024 results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB disclosed that the first batch of the UTME results will be out "any moment soon".

JAMB stated this on Saturday, April 20, on X (formerly Twitter) while responding to inquiries.

