Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, is currently trending following his reaction to being recorded while airborne

In the video, the father-of-three is seen rolling his eyes at the camera, while his official DJ makes a video of him, giving an update on their journey

DJ Tunez has now returned to Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter to share a response to the singer's reaction

One of Afrobeat's finest artists, Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid has given his official disc jockey, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, popularly known as DJ Tunez, something to laugh about.

In a video now making its rounds on the internet, the duo was pictured in a private Jet. Tunzes then made a video of both of them, while he gave an update about their movement.

Tunez reacts as Wizkid rolls his eyes while he records him. Credit: @wizkidayo, @dj_tunez

According to him, they were currently in Oslo but would be moving to Sweden the next day, and Finland the day after that.

Wizkid, who recently jabbed at Don Jazzy over a statement made by Ladipoe did not seem to be in the mood for "paparazzi" as he rolled his eyes while being recorded.

Tunez wrote on Twitter:

"WIZKID OMO WEREY! @wizkidayo."

The DJ, obviously having a great time let out a chuckle to affirm that he was intentionally annoying his boss.

In a post, the DJ wrote:

"Make I just collect my Apala Disco Remix & go back home because there’s too much FIREEEE on the mountain! Ahhhh Wizzzzkidddddd!."

Nigerians react to DJ Tunez and Wizkid's video

Fans of the Afrobeat singer are excited to see his playful side. See how some Nigerians reacted below:

@lilmaamiii

"Just collect the one wey concern and commot jeje oo. Make you sef nor collect."

@Ikennamm

"You sure say u no go drop am today baba. As everywhere be like world war ii now."

@richiekay1313

"Baba just Dey wake."

@themaxwellade

"Wetin He do again?"

Wizkid showers praises on Odumeje

It was previously reported by Legit.ng that Grammy-award-winning singer, Wizkid showered encomium on Prophet Odumeje or Indaboski.

He also revealed that the video to his song, "Power" will be the intro to his next tour. This came after he tweeted about the video being the best video in his life.

