Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky’s arrest has taken a new dimension after his mugshot was posted online

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission shared a photo of Bob carrying a placard with his offence

Many Nigerians were amused by the rare photo and they shared hilarious comments on social media

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky’s mugshot has now been released on social media.

Recall that the socialite was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the naira.

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's mugshot. Photos: @Bobrisky222, @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the news of the crossdresser’s arrest went viral, the EFCC shared a snap of the self-styled Mummy of Lagos carrying a placard with his offence stated on it.

In the photo, Bob still had a bit of makeup on his face as he covered his head with a black scarf and held on to the board with his long and shiny fingernails on display.

According to the EFCC, investigations have commenced on the crossdresser spraying naira notes and flaunting wads of cash at Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju movie premiere.

The EFCC’s statement reads in part:

“The EFCC had invited the 31-year old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.”

See Bobrisky’s mugshot below:

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s mugshot

As expected, Bobrisky’s mugshot amused many Nigerians and it sparked a series of interesting comments on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

callme_kapish:

“Male cell or Female cell please?”

Oluwarmd:

“He take permission to do makeup? Abi una arrest him with makeup done?”

Cooldjjamstar:

“SO THIS SIGN BOARD NO GET GENDER SPACE NA WA OOO.”

Hussainharbubacar:

“Efcc brotherhood is proud of you.”

Lilyboldandbeautiful:

“God bless efcc.”

Ogunmola:

“The freshest i have seen him/her in custody/unaware!i give shim this shaa..!!.”

_____pearlz:

“Banter aside, this is the first time he was caught unfresh and actually looked good.”

endylight1:

“See Bob trying to maintain beauty, Better hear me out, IDRIS NA MAN YOU BE.”

melanindoll27:

“He still get mind Dey maintain beauty .”

Healthertainer:

“See as bobo is looking fresh and sexyy in this mug shot .”

Phedora_sexual_secret:

“Everybody just Dey go prisonPortable u do this one.”

Ayomi___x:

“In cell and maintaining beauty don’t playyyy‍.”

Life_of_tiana:

“No be only Bob dey spray money nah celebrities wey Dey this list plenty he doesn’t deserve this at all.”

Source: Legit.ng