A trending video of a gorgeous dark-skinned Indian lady has left netizens gushing over her beauty on social media

The lady revealed that she shared the video to let people understand that Indians come in different shades of colour

Netizens who watched the video via the TikTok app stormed the comments section to commend the Indian lady’s beauty

A dark-skinned Indian lady has captured attention on TikTok after showing off her electrifying beauty.

While sharing the video, the pretty lady made it clear that Indians come in different shades of colour.

The dark-skinned lady identified on TikTok as @_ameyak_ looked so gorgeous and netizens couldn't get enough of her beauty.

While some netizens praised her beauty in the comments section, others noted that they had never seen a dark-skinned Indian before watching the clip.

She captioned the video:

“Daily reminder that Indians come in all shades.”

Reactions trail video of gorgeous black Indian lady

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who commended the lady’s beauty.

@egoochal said:

“Cute l'm Nigerian but some people do ask if I'm Indian or Arab.”

Rose said;

“Am Indian too but nobody will believe.”

Sharon Naaba reacted:

“Most Beautiful Black Indian I have ever seen.”

@waweru reacted:

“Am in love with this shade.”

@mi Corazon said:

“Very pretty.”

Mirabel Tina*lastborn* said:

“Wow. u are beautiful.”

@shumin reacted:

“You look more than goddess.”

Shy reacted:

“Periooddd this is how you eat her face is gorgeous.”

@Danny_micky said:

"My queen,my wife my sweet heart,my darling the best of the best and the conquerer of Indian empire can I get your number."

@khardie reacted:

"You are stunning! You are breathtaking!! You are elegant! What? You are you are breathtakingly and elegantly stunning."

@calvinrussell1318 reacted:

"Beautiful all day and every day keep up the good work and B strong Beautiful."

Watch the video below:

